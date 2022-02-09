Arson suspect could face new charges after body found in aftermath of Hillsboro fire

The discovery was delayed because of safety concerns with the building.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Police said fire investigators found human remains more than one month after a fire at the historic Weil Arcade building in downtown Hillsboro.

In the early morning of Jan. 2, fire crews were called to a four-alarm fire at 231 East Main Street. Several fire departments were called to combat the flames.

Once the fire was contained, Hillsboro police, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began their investigation.

Due to safety concerns with the building, the remains were not found until the week of Feb. 7. Police said the victim died of smoke inhalation, and investigators are trying to identify who that person was. Police believe they are not connected to the Weil Arcade businesses or location.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set by 34-year-old Roel Leon of Hillsboro, who was arrested back on Jan. 5. Leon is also accused of setting fire to two nearby vehicles on Jan. 2, and committing a burglary on Jan. 4.

He is facing multiple charges, including two counts of second-degree arson and three counts of second-degree burglary.

Police said information about the person found dead will be sent to the Washington County District Attorney's Office for review and charging decisions.

"Just devastating," Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway said back on Jan. 2. "Our main street is the heart and soul... To have this be the way your new year starts is just crushing."