Disabled veteran's trailer stolen from Home Depot parking lot in Portland

Christopher Hedgecock said his trailer was stolen off his car while he shopped at a Home Depot store in Portland on Jan. 30.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A veteran was shopping inside a Home Depot in Portland on Sunday afternoon when he said his trailer was stolen off the back of his car, which was parked in the store's parking lot.

Christopher Hedgecock said the theft happened at the Home Depot located at Mall 205, located near Interstate 205 and Southeast Washington Street in Portland. He was inside the store, buying supplies to fix his trailer, and he said when he came out of the store, the trailer was gone.

Hedgecock said he's a single father and military veteran who suffers from depression and anxiety. He's on a fixed income and lives off disability. He's had the trailer for 16 years.

"I don't think people realize they are stealing from other poor people," Hedgecock said. "I don't live in Lake Oswego. You're not stealing a new Mercedes from me."

Hedgecock said he uses the trailer for everything from taking trash to the dump and de-cluttering his house. He said he called the police and filed a report. Now he's waiting to see if the trailer turns up.

"I've been so emotional," he said. "I feel silly being upset and crying about a trailer. It makes it hard to go outside and do normal day-to-day activities because it's like, are they going to steal my car next?"

Hedgecock said a new trailer will cost anywhere from $1,400 to $1,600 and it will take him about two years to save enough money. He's offering a $200 reward for anyone who finds the trailer. He said email is chedg2@gmail.com if people want to contact him.