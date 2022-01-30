Delivery truck stolen from Beaverton food bank

A yellow delivery truck with a St. Vincent de Paul logo was stolen from St. Cecilia Church a week ago; it's needed to deliver donated food to pantries

BEAVERTON, Ore. — St. Vincent de Paul runs a food collection service out of St. Cecilia Church in Beaverton

"It's so fulfilling, my life it's just so full,” Gail Key-Benson said.

The church distributes food to local pantries in the area, including Unity Church of Beaverton.

Key-Benson has run the pantry at Unity Church of Beaverton for 27 years.

"It just gives me such joy. It's like I have 100 friends every day come and see me," she said. "We serve anyone that needs to be served. The homeless, those who don't make enough money to live.”

In 2020 they saw the need double and fed up to 30,000 people in the community. Last year, they were able to help 17,000 people.

"Every day when I go home it's like I've had this fabulous day," Key-Benson said.

Everything changed last Sunday. "That's when this whole mess thing started," Key-Benson said.

The one and only truck St. Vincent de Paul depends on for deliveries was stolen.

Bridget Kyle with St. Vincent de Paul said a security camera captured the moment people broke in the office at St. Cecilia to steal truck keys.

The church has rented a van, which is not cheap for the donor-run organization, but they're grateful to be able to provide limited support in spite of the circumstances.

"All things considered you're still operating, you're still up and running. We just have to adjust and change up what we're doing for a while,” Kyle said.

"We've been taken care of this far,” Key-Benson said. “God's not going to give up on us now.”

If you spot the stolen yellow box truck with the St. Vincent de Paul logo on the side, contact the Beaverton Police Department.