Tattoos may help investigators identify woman found dead in Cowlitz County

Authorities said the remains were found in a body of water during March of this year.

KELSO, Wash. — Investigators in Cowlitz County hope that someone will recognize the tattoos found on an unidentified woman's body when it was discovered earlier this year.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said that the body of an adult woman was recovered from a local body of water in March, though the agency did not specify where. Attempts to identify her based on the usual investigative means have so far been unsuccessful, the agency said.

Detectives commissioned the help of an artist to recreate several tattoos found on the woman's body, in hopes that someone will see them and know who she was.

One of the tattoos appears to show human figures in a circle with interlinked arms over a banner reading "J.C.B." There is also a lion with flowers underneath.

The last tattoo shows an upside-down red triangle or heart with a purple "S" inside, a crown atop it, and surrounded by blue and purple scrollwork reaching to the left and right. Beneath it are two doves holding up a small banner that seems to read "W'mon."