Unnamed juvenile charged in death of Beaverton teen

Milana Li, 13, was found dead at a Beaverton park on May 10 after being reported missing. Police previously ruled her death a homicide.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — An unnamed juvenile has been charged with Murder in the First Degree for the death of 13-year-old Milana Li of Beaverton, police said.

The suspect was charged in Washington County Juvenile Court on Friday morning, according to a news release from the Beaverton Police Department.

The department did not release the suspect's name or any other details about the case or the circumstances of how or when the suspect was taken into custody, citing the fact that the suspect is a juvenile.

Li was last seen in her apartment in the Murray Hill area in South Beaverton on the afternoon of May 8, and her mother reported her as missing the following day.

Beaverton police officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on the afternoon of May 11 and found Li's body in a small stream near Barrows Park in South Beaverton.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide on May 11, but police did not release any further details about her cause of death.

The Friday police news release said the department received dozens of investigative tips from community members about Li's death and followed up on many leads.