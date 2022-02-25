Chandler Pappas sentenced to 13 months in prison for role in Oregon Capitol riot

Pappas previously pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful use of mace. He sprayed mace at Salem Police officers as the crowd tried to access the Capitol building.

SALEM, Ore. — Chandler Pappas, a member of the far-right Patriot Prayer group, has been sentenced to 13 months in prison for his role in the Dec. 21, 2020 riot at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, the Marion County District Attorney's Office announced Friday evening.

Pappas, 28, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful use of mace, stemming from an incident during the riot in which he spayed mace at Salem Police officers.

The presumptive sentence for all three counts was a term of probation, but Judge Courtland Geyer "found substantial and compelling reasons to depart from probation" and sentenced Pappas to 13 months in prison for one count, according to a press release from deputy District Attorney Keri Boettcher.

Pappas was sentenced to 36 months of probation for the other two counts, with additional conditions of no contact with the victims, co-defendants or the Oregon State Capitol.

“This sentence today closes an embarrassing and disgraceful chapter in our state’s history," Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson said in a statement. "I am pleased that Judge Geyer held this defendant accountable for his violence toward our law enforcement officers. I am grateful to the officers from both the Salem Police Department and the Oregon State Police who willingly put their own personal safety on the line to protect our Capitol and our community.”

The riot happened after a group of between 100 and 200 protesters gathered outside the Capitol on Dec. 21 as lawmakers convened for a special legislative session to address COVID-19 and wildfire relief.

The building was closed to the public at the time due to COVID restrictions. Pappas shared content on Twitter prior to the protest, inviting followers to a "non-permitted flash mob" at the Capitol, according to the press release.

Former Oregon state Rep. Mike Nearman opened a western door of the building and allowed a large group of protesters inside, including Pappas. Nearman was expelled from the Oregon House last summer and pleaded guilty to a charge of first degree misconduct for his role in the breach.

Oregon State Police troopers and Salem Police officers attempted to remove the protesters, but the crowd responded with force, and the Salem Police had to call in the department's Mobile Response Team (MRT) for backup, according to the press release.

When the MRT members lined up in front of the door, Pappas pulled out a can of mace and sprayed six Salem officers in the body and face, according to the press release. Two additional protesters also sprayed mace at the same officers.

Pappas was seen on video footage retreating into the crowd after the attack. The officers retreated and secured the inner doors to the Capitol to prevent the crowd from reaching state legislators.

Pappas then approached the inner doors armed with what appeared to be an AK-47 and began kicking at them, according to the press release. He forced the doors open and approached the officers, although he was unarmed at that point.

Officers eventually pushed Pappas and the other protesters out of the Capitol, but Pappas was not arrested that day "due to the security risk the riot created to law enforcement," according to the press release.