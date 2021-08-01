Former Oregon state Rep. Mike Nearman pleads guilty to official misconduct for role in capitol breach

Nearman was sentenced to 18 months bench probation, 80 hours of community service, $200 in fines and $2,700 in restitution for damage to the capitol building.

SALEM, Ore. — Former Oregon state Rep. Mike Nearman pleaded guilty on Tuesday morning to a charge of first-degree official misconduct for his role in the Oregon Capitol breach last December. As part of a plea agreement, a charge of second-degree criminal trespass was dismissed.

Judge Cheryl Pellegrini sentenced Nearman to 18 months of bench probation (he'll be banned from the capitol grounds during that time), 80 hours of community service, $200 in fines and $2,700 in restitution for damage to the Oregon Capitol.

Last month, Nearman became the first member of the state House to be expelled in its 160-year history.

Nearman, a Polk County Republican, was seen on security camera video letting violent, far-right protesters into the capitol on Dec. 21. The protesters barged in and sprayed police with chemical irritants. A number of them were armed.

Video emerged in early June showing Nearman choreographing how he would let protesters into the capitol, pinpointing the door he would open for them and disclosing his cellphone number so protesters could text him.

House Speaker Tina Kotek credited riot police, who pushed out the protesters, with preventing a full-scale assault like the one by supporters of former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Kotek said some were visibly injured and shaken.

"This plea and sentencing concludes an embarrassing and disgraceful event in our state’s history," said Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson. "I am thankful that no members of law enforcement, or anyone else were seriously injured as a result of Mr. Nearman’s irresponsible actions. Additionally, I am grateful to the Oregon State Police for their complete and thorough investigation that led to this conviction."

KGW's Maggie Vespa caught up to Nearman as he was leaving the Marion County courthouse but he refused to answer any questions.