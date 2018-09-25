PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland man was charged with murder after police found a body in his car during a traffic stop on Monday night.

Detectives aren’t ruling out the possibility the body is that of a missing 89-year-old woman.

The suspect was identified as 58-year-old Timothy Joseph Mackley. This is not Mackley’s first run-in with the law. He’s a Level 3 sex offender after being convicted of sodomy and sex abuse in 1989.

Timothy Mackley was accused of murder after police found a dead body in a car during a traffic stop. (MCSO)

Portland police said it stopped Mackley’s car Monday night at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate Boulevard. Police won’t say why they stopped the vehicle, only that they found the body of an adult woman inside. The medical examiner's office has not been able to identify the woman, according to police.

The car Mackley was driving is registered to an apartment near Southeast 157th Avenue and Stark Street. Neighbors said Mackley lived there for a few months and described him as odd.

“I got a weird vibe, I got a weird vibe,” said a neighbor named Joseph. “That’s why I kept my distance from him. Even told my lady, ‘That one’s weird. Better stay away from him. Don’t even interact with him or anything.’”

Mackley lived less than two miles from where 89-year-old Marcine Herinck went missing last week.

Marcine Herinck

On Tuesday afternoon, Herinck’s family shared in a since-deleted Facebook post that she was found dead. A Facebook search group for Herinck also posted Tuesday night that she died.

"On behalf of the family, we would like to thank all those that spent countless hours searching and praying to bring her home," the post reads, in part.

KGW asked Portland police if the body in Mackley’s car was Herinck. Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley said he could not confirm or deny it.

Mackley is slated to be in court on Wednesday.

