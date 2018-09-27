MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Merrilee Cooley, 68, was found dead in the trunk of her car in January 2017 and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it is now working with Portland police investigating the recent death of Marcine Herinck, whose body was found a car this week.

Cooley was reported missing Dec. 28, 2016 and her car was found Jan. 5 with her body in the trunk.

It had been parked at an apartment complex for about a week with the keys inside. The sheriff's office never determined a suspect and has not released the manner of death.

The body of Marcine Herinck, 89, was found in a car Monday pulled over by Portland police. The driver, Timothy Mackley, a level 3 registered sex offender, has been charged with murder.

The Oregon Medical Examiner's office has not positively identified Herinck's body, describing the effort as "complicated" but Portland police said that it likely is her. Herinck died of homicidal violence but police have not released a manner of death.

"She tried to always be happy and outgoing no matter what was going on," said Paul Mitchell, Cooley's neighbor. "You could go and talk to her about your problems and she'd try to cheer you up. She was always there for you, if you needed anything you could ask her and she'd do her best to help you.

"She didn't have an enemy in the park so we assumed it was somebody outside," Mitchell said.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office at 503-655-8211 or 503-723-4949.

