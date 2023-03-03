Man arrested for rape of 19-year-old in 2018; police believe there may be more victims

Police said that the suspect, Gabriel Forest Weiss, worked as an artist under different names, including Kawiri Cascabel and Gabe Kawiri.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man was arrested Friday morning in Southeast Portland for the 2018 rape of a 19-year-old woman, and evidence indicates there may be more victims who have yet to come forward, the Portland Police Bureau reported.

The suspect, 49-year-old Gabriel Forest Weiss, faces charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on Friday.

According to police, in August 2018, Weiss lured the victim into his home "under the pretense of a modeling job." Once she was inside, he bound and assaulted her, police said.

Investigators said evidence from the investigation into the 2018 rape indicates that Weiss has sexually assaulted other victims. PPB and the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office are asking anyone with information about Weiss to come forward.

Police said "victims may have had contact with Weiss in other settings." According to PPB, Weiss worked as an artist under different names, including Kawiri Cascabel and Gabe Kawiri.

Weiss previously worked at the Bamboo Grove Salon in Southeast Portland, practiced acupuncture at Clinic Eleven in the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood, and was a student and instructor at the National University of Natural Medicine in Portland.

Anyone with information about Weiss should contact PPB Detective Nathan Wollstein at 503-545-3482 or nathan.wollstein@police.portlandoregon.gov.

