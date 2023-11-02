More women allege sex abuse by Hillsboro bikini barista stand owner

The sex abuse case against Dream Girl Espresso owner Jeffery Hebner is growing. Now prosecutors say 14 more women have come forward with similar allegations.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The criminal case against the owner of a Hillsboro coffee stand is growing. 61-year old Jeffery Scott Hebner was arrested earlier this month on charges including sex abuse and rape following allegations from eight job applicants and employees. Now prosecutors say 14 more women have come forward with similar allegations.

A judge set Hebner’s bail at $700,000 dollars this week after hearing the specifics in the case.

Hebner was first in court on Feb. 1, facing a 26-count indictment with charges including rape, sodomy, sex abuse, public indecency and solicitation.

It all stems from his alleged activity as the owner of Dream Girl Espresso, a bikini barista stand on Tualatin Valley Highway in Hillsboro.

At the time, police described his actions from 2015 to November of last year as a criminal abuse of power against young women, and said that it was likely that there could be other victims out there.

In court paperwork connected to a release hearing this week, prosecutors wrote, "Since this case has been pending, 14 more women have reached out to law enforcement and the investigation is ongoing."

They also laid out some of the specific allegations made against Hebner, much of it too graphic to describe in full.

Prosecutors say it started with job applicants who were tricked into going, not to the coffee stand, but to Hebner’s home for an interview. At Hebner's home, they were allegedly informed that the barista job included nudity and performing in a sexual way for customers. By then Hebner had allegedly locked the door and ordered women to disrobe.

In one such instance this past November, prosecutors say Hebner "offered K.C. shots of liquor and lines of cocaine … ultimately forcibly touched K.C. all over her body … and attempted to rape K.C., but she was able to physically block him with her leg."

Prosecutors said the 19-year-old referred to as "K.C" in court documents managed to leave and made a report to police. That got the case going.

The abuse and exploitation continued for employees hired to work at the coffee stand, prosecutors allege, where several women described the regular occurrence of "naughty coffee" orders. Those required them to expose their bodies and provide a sexual performance for customers who paid extra fees.

The young women told prosecutors hundreds of dollars could be made in a single shift, and that Hebner got a cut of the money and often got "naughty coffees" himself.

In conclusion, prosecutors wrote Hebner preyed on particularly vulnerable young women, writing that "for years he believed he was getting away with horrific acts of sexual abuse — that he was untouchable."