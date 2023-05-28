Staff reported the teens assaulted one of the staff members, stole a vehicle and fled the area. Three of the teens have been apprehended.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Seven teens, ages 15-17, assaulted a staff member at Echo Glen Children's Center and escaped overnight, according to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

Echo Glen is a medium-maximum security facility run by the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF).

Three of the teens who escaped were apprehended in Burien. Law enforcement is still searching for the other four. DCYF has been working with law enforcement statewide in the investigation and search efforts.

KCSO deputies responded to Echo Glen just after midnight Sunday after they received a 911 call from the center. Echo Glenn staff reported the teens assaulted one of the staff members, stole a vehicle and fled the area in a white Chevrolet Equinox.

The Equinox was recovered in Vancouver, Washington, according to the sheriff's office.

KCSO Major Crimes detectives are investigating. A Juvenile Rehabilitation Critical Incident Response Team comprised of people outside the facility will conduct a review of the incident.

Investigators traced them 30 miles west to Burien, where a neighbor said she saw three teens running from police out of an apartment complex there.

"I saw the three boys flying across the yard," said a neighbor who preferred not to be identified. "I don’t where they expected to go from there... and the police cars showed up.”

She said police later told her and other neighbors to shelter in place.

"They're saying, 'Stay in your house,'" she said. "So that their police dog, a beautiful Doberman, could scout around the yards and see if anybody was still hanging around.”

It was the most police cars another longtime resident, Tony Garcia, said he’s ever seen in his Burien neighborhood near Highline High School.

"There was one right here," he said. "Two or three cop cars here, all the way down the road.”

Residents, in the meantime, are being vigilant.

"Make sure to keep everything well-locked tonight," the woman said.

This escape comes after several in 2022. In January 2022, five teens were accused of overpowering staff, locking them in cells and stealing a nurse's car to leave the facility's grounds. In April 2022, a juvenile escaped for several hours after hopping the fence.

Despite the recent funding Echo Glen received for security upgrades, an employee at Echo Glen who wishes to remain anonymous told KING 5 that they’ve had issues with being understaffed within the detention center and that it’s made their security laxer.

Law enforcement is continuing its search for the others, so you are urged to call 911 if you have any useful info. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.