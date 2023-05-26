It’s been seven years since 19-year-old Logan Schiendelman went missing. There is no evidence of where he is or a suspect in his disappearance.

TUMWATER, Wash. — It’s been seven years since 19-year-old Logan Schiendelman went missing.

Now, his case will be featured in the upcoming second season of Dateline’s “Missing in America”

For Logan’s family, a search for answers has never stopped.

“It really has never left our minds from day one. We're always pretty conscious of it just about every day,” said Logan’s great-uncle Mike Ware.

Ware described Logan as friendly, outgoing and always willing to lend a hand.

“To be gone it's a loss for everyone, not just his family,” Ware said.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Logan’s grandmother reported him missing and he was last seen on May 19, 2016.

The next day, deputies said a trooper found Logan’s black convertible abandoned near mile marker 92 on southbound I-5.

“It was sort of a strange circumstance. Witnesses saw the car pull over and a male subject jumped out of the car. There was a discrepancy if he jumped out of the passenger side or driver's side,” said Ware.

The car kept going and ended up in a median, but the description of the man who jumped out doesn’t match Logan’s appearance.

Logan’s wallet, identification and phone were left in the car. His family said they have no reason to believe he ran away, but they do believe someone knows what happened.

“There are people who have refused to talk to law enforcement very admittedly which is unfortunate because they may have information without realizing it,” said Ware.

There have been multiple searches for Logan over the years and to this day deputies said there’s still no indication of where he is or a suspect in his disappearance.

“I do think there's a good possibility we'll get information with the new sheriff and new detective working the case. Using some of the information that's been uncovered and new technology we're beginning to make some progress,” Ware said.

A new spotlight is on the case with Dateline’s “Missing In America" podcast featuring Logan. His family said the exposure brings promise.

“Every time we speak with the media it brings a little bit of hope and that we'll see the end of it or a solution and we always hope for some reason that he would be able to come back,” Ware said.

There is currently a $10,000 reward for information. If you have information about Logan’s case call the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office at 360-786-5519.