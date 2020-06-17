TEDxPortland organizers launch virtual special to air on KGW

'History and Hope' airs Saturday at 7 p.m. and features past TEDxPortland speakers who reflect on issues like racism in the community and the impact of COVID-19.

Chapter one : TEDxPortland: History and Hope

TEDxPortland organizers had to make a decision. As the COVID-19 epidemic caused sports, then concerts and then cities and entire states to shut down, they had to face the question of whether to cancel their event to celebrate their landmark tenth year.

The event was to be their biggest-ever production and was to be held at Portland’s Moda Center arena. TEDxPortland was already known as the largest independently-organized TEDx event in North America. Hosting the 2020 event at the arena, in its nearly 7,000-seat 'Theater Of The Clouds' configuration, would have made this the largest indoor TEDx event in the world and would have cemented the place of TEDxPortland and the northwest TED community, as they like to refer to themselves, as the preeminent event of its kind.

When the organization's board met to discuss the possibility of canceling the event, which had taken years to organize, the inertia of what was planned met squarely with the reality of a pandemic: You can't host a gathering of thousands no matter how many calls, emails, contracts and months of planning had gone into it. It would not be safe. The organizers had to make the same call that many businesses, restaurants, hotels, schools, and tourist attractions had to make: reschedule the event.

"It was a tough decision, but it was the right decision," event co-founder and curator David Rae said in a video message posted on their website. "We will get through this and when we get on the other side of it, the celebration for Year 10 will be one for the ages."

For a group whose purpose is to gather people and share ideas of innovation, resilience, perseverance and solutions, they were suddenly left with few options to achieve anything like that in 2020. With the support of their partners, the call was made to postpone the event at the Moda Center for a year. Like the Olympics and many other significant gatherings, 2021 became a viable option for a 'Year 10' celebration.

But a hallmark of TED talks everywhere is that they explore the direct connection between ideas and the challenges that communities face. The idea of waiting a year during a historic pandemic and not being involved, and not acknowledging the actual 10-year anniversary, led the TEDxPortland organizers to reach out to their media partner, KGW, about creating a virtual experience for 2020.

Already working remotely themselves, the team at KGW began innovating plans for a remotely produced broadcast special and a series of digital presentations with the TEDxPortland team. With social distancing in place, TEDxPortland assembled speakers from the nine prior years to have conversations with KGW anchor Brenda Braxton and notable TEDx presenters. The conversations they had ranged from the pandemic and how it affects the greater community to how individuals can empower themselves to thrive in the face of adversity.

But the nation faced yet another challenge. The death of George Floyd, while in police custody in Minneapolis, shortly after the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police in Louisville, Kentucky, triggered a wave of social movement and calls for change. Racism was again in the forefront of a national debate, as well as here in Oregon, with protests and demonstrations organizing around the state mirroring those spreading worldwide, TEDx organizers decided to again re-focus their program to include frank talk about racism in the community, as well as acknowledging the struggle of farmers and the fragile community of Portland's beloved restaurants during the pandemic shutdown.

TEDx producers also went through their powerful catalog of Talks from previous events to glean important perspectives on racism, equity, and justice in America.

"History & Hope" is an exploration in how, in the organizers' words, to bring our community together at this important time.

“History & Hope” will be broadcast on KGW, Saturday, June 20th at 7 p.m., and will be streamed live on KGW.com and our social channels, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Find the program and past TEDx presentations exclusively on the KGW/TEDxPortland YouTube playlist.