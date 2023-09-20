Canby couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary: 'We were just meant to be together'

The couple says patience, trust and a good sense humor are a few of the staples behind their long-lasting marriage.

Example video title will go here for this video

CANBY, Ore. — On a late summer evening in Canby, Gene and Virginia Nelson sit cozied up on their living room sofa. They hold hands, tease each other and at times, laugh so hard they cry. One need only watch the couple for a few minutes to conclude how it’s possible the lovebirds have been married for 75 years. And yet, when an opportunity so rare presents itself, one must ask the secret to accomplishing such a feat.

“We were just meant to be together!” answered Virginia, 92.

“I don't know, how do you answer this question?” added Gene, 95. “Have patience through the good times and the bad, try to be honest and faithful.”

The Nelsons celebrated their 75th anniversary on August 8. Seventy-five years since the pair hightailed it out of Brownsville, Oregon in Linn County, and eloped.

“Took a bus, went to Reno, got married and came home!” said Virginia with a giggle, still pleased the couple pulled a fast one on their parents so many years ago.

Virginia was 17 and Gene was 20 when they tied the knot. Gene offered the specifics.

“I was 20 and five months, lacked 2 days and she was 17 years and 25 days,” he said with a smile.

Loved ones say it's how Gene answers every question involving dates or ages.

“Just actively trying to exercise your mind is how it stays sharp,” said The Nelsons' grandson, Cody Westphal. “He exercises that like a full time athlete!”

The Nelsons have three children. At 29-years old, Cody is the youngest of the Nelsons' seven grandkids and they also have nine great-grandkids. When asked how he knew Virginia was the one, Gene thought back.

“She was a sweet girlfriend and I hadn't found out any of her faults yet when we were young,” he said through peals of laughter.

“Oh you are going to be in big trouble tonight!” replied Virginia, removing her glasses to wipe away tears.

“They both have a really good sense of humor,” shared the Nelsons' daughter, Judy. She’s proud of her parents.

“It takes a lot to make it 75 years and not give up, and they never gave up.”

The Nelsons still have the old refrigerator they purchased right after their wedding from Sears Roebucks. Just like their marriage, it’s still going strong.

“Never had a service charge and it's still working!” shared Gene. “We’ve always been thrifty.”

“Now,” added Virginia, “he wants me to put everything on a credit card so that he can check and see what I spend.”

“No I don't!” protested Gene. “You know I don't do that. I like to put it on credit cards so I can get 2% back!”

Laughter ensues.

“Sometimes because they bicker about some things we'll call them the Bickersons,” shared Judy.

“Even if they fight all day,” added Cody, “They don't go to bed angry. I think that's why they wake up the next day and they're still the Bickersons!”

Returning to the original question, the pair offered further reflection on the secrets behind their epic marriage.

“Just be patient, that's the best thing you could do,” shared Virginia. “Because if you're not patient, you'll do things that you'll wish you hadn’t done in such a hurry.”

Patience and for Gene, trust.

“I got more trust in her than just about anybody,” he said.

And suddenly, 75-years are gone. But the two kids who hopped on a bus to Reno are still here.

“We're in our waning days,” said Gene. “I hope she outlives me because I don't want to outlive her.”

Good thing the Nelsons' love will outlive them both.

This story is part of our new series, Pacific Storyland. From the ordinary to the extraordinary, we'll bring you the most heartwarming and inspiring stories from where you live. Know someone you'd like to see featured? Let us know! Email us at pacificstoryland@kgw.com or text your story ideas to 503-226-5088.