KGW School Supply Drive is going on now

Help provide students and teachers with the school supplies they need to start the school off right.

PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW, in partnership with OnPoint Community Credit Union, Safeway, and Great Clips, is proud to announce the 14th annual KGW School Supply Drive. The KGW School Supply Drive collection period begins August 2 and continues through September 2.

The goal is to collect enough monetary donations and school supplies to prepare at least 12,000 students for fall with the materials needed to succeed as they return to in-person learning. In Oregon, nearly half of all children live in low-income families and cannot afford even the most basic school supplies.

“We understand that the success of our community is dependent upon educating the next generation of leaders," said Steve Carter, president and general manager of KGW. "If students don’t have the tools they need now, we are impacting our future. This is a problem we can help solve right now. Just a few dollars get paper and pencils into the hands of these kids. We appreciate the support of our business partners who join with us and the whole community to help local children succeed.”

Throughout the drive, people are encouraged to make cash and online school supply donations of any amount. A $25 donation provides one student with basic supplies to start the year. All donations, benefiting local area schools, are distributed with the help of Schoolhouse Supplies, the non-profit Free Store for Teachers.

Donations can be made in several ways:

Donate funds and purchase school supplies online at KGW.com/school

Give a monetary donation and school supplies at any OnPoint Community Credit Union

Make a cash donation at the register at local Safeway stores between August 16 and August 29

“With all the challenges we’ve faced this past year, providing children with a great education is essential to a better future for us all," ” said Rob Stuart, OnPoint Community Credit Union President/CEO. "For 14 years OnPoint has been proud to support the KGW School Supply Drive, and in 2021 students need us more than ever. As a credit union founded by schoolteachers, we are inspired by the incredible level of participation from our entire community to benefit deserving educators and students."