A planned Willamette Valley In-N-Out Burger restaurant is expected to be located near Target at Keizer Station.

The proposed address is 6280 Keizer Station Boulevard NE, said Dina Russell, an assistant planner with the city of Keizer. She said building permit applications have been filed.

The Keizer location would join two other Oregon In-N-Out outposts in Grants Pass and Medford.

What remains unclear is when, exactly, the California-based company plans to open it. Company spokespeople were unavailable for comment Thursday.

However, once the company breaks ground, it will take about five months to open the restaurant, said Keizer City Councilor Amy Ryan, who said she has spoken directly with In-N-Out representatives.

Ryan, a business owner and advocate, started trying to attract the restaurant to Keizer more than a year ago. She said she reached out to company officials last fall.

One factor was the proximity to Interstate 5. "Being on I-5 is a perfect fit for everyone," she said.

Ryan said she believes having an In-N-Out will put the city "on the map."

Marion County property records show the approximately 2-acre property is owned by Donahue Schriber, a private real estate investment trust headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Officials with the trust's Oregon office confirmed it still owns the land, but declined to comment further.

In August, Mayor Cathy Clark told the Statesman Journal that In-N-Out was planning to open a restaurant in Keizer.

The announcement came after a company representative went to address city councilors to talk about Keizer's sign code, which didn't mesh with In-N-Out's signs and awnings. The representative called Oregon "a new market for In-N-Out."

In an August statement, company officials told the Statesman Journal: "At this time, we are not able to confirm a site in Keizer. We'd like to expand further north into Oregon, and we'd like to be there someday, however, it’s too early to speculate further at this time."

