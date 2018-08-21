Soon, people in Northern Oregon won't have to drive hours to get their fix of animal fries or a Double-Double.

In-N-Out Burger is set to open a location at Keizer Station, Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark told the Statesman Journal on Tuesday.

There are currently two In-N-Out Burger locations in Oregon, in Medford and Grants Pass.

No date has been set for the opening.

Clark said an In-N-Out representative met with the City Council on Monday to discuss the city's sign code, which clashed with the restaurants signature awnings. After reviewing the code, city councilors agreed to change it for In-N-Out and all other Keizer businesses to allow for awnings.

The representative thanked the city for its welcome.

The process to open the location is still in the works.

To say people are excited is an understatement, Clark said.

Keizer has a great community of businesses, and the city is happy to welcome In-N-Out, she added.

