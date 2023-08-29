Laurelwood Brewing closes pub in Northeast Portland

People can still buy beer from Laurelwood Brewing's website or from grocery stores.

PORTLAND, Oregon — One of Portland's long-time brewing companies has shut down its only remaining pub. Laurelwood Brewing Co.'s popular pub on Northeast Sandy Boulevard closed this week after 22 years in business.



"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the Laurelwood Pub will be closed until further notice," Laurelwood Brewing announced on Instagram on Monday. A note was also posted near the pub's entrance.

The announcement comes on the heels of a few particularly challenging days for the brewing company. Over the weekend, Laurelwood Brewing said that a fire broke out in their kitchen as staff were preparing food for Portland Burger Week. The fire caused the brewing company to cut their participation in the citywide event short.

"We'd like to thank the hardworking staff that ran their butts off during burger week, and we're extremely grateful for the current staff, former staff members, customers and friends that have all become Laurelwood family," the brewing company said on Instagram.

Following the fire, the pub had to close for a day due to staffing issues, Laurelwood Brewing said. The following day, the brewing company announced its pub closure.

Mike De Kalb and Cathy Woo-De Kalb founded the brewing company in 2001. At one point, Laurelwood Brewing had multiple locations including on Northwest 23rd Avenue and inside the Portland International Airport.

People can still order kegs and canned beer from Laurelwood Brewing's website or purchase drinks from grocery stores.