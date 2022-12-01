Lucky Labrador Brewing closes Killingsworth location in N. Portland

The longtime Portland brewer said its three other locations will continue to operate.

PORTLAND, Ore — Lucky Labrador Brewing Company has permanently closed its struggling pub on North Killingsworth Street. The longtime Portland craft brewer said its three other locations will continue to operate.

In a post on its Facebook page, Lucky Lab, as it's commonly known, announced the Killingsworth location would close at the end of the day on Dec. 22. But in a twist of events, the ice storm that slammed into Oregon around the same time pushed back the closure by one day. The Killingsworth pub served customers for its final night on Dec. 23.

The owners of Lucky Lab alluded to the ongoing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for shutting down the spot.

"As many have faced in the climate of modern day virus consequences our north Portland pub just has not been able to gain traction after the last couple of brutal years," Lucky Lab wrote on Facebook. "We'd like to thank all the employees that have served many honest pints and our customers that have supported us throughout the past twelve years."

Lucky Lab received a flood of Facebook comments from people reacting to the news.

"So sad to see this. I really liked this little pub, but it was so quiet every time I went in there this year after you opened back up," wrote one person.

"Sad to see. I had so many good memories there working with a great group of people," wrote another person.

Their three other pubs on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Northwest Quimby Street and the Southwest Capitol Highway in Multnomah Village will remain open and "will hopefully serve out loyal customers for many years to come."