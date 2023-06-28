Anheuser-Busch offloads high-profile Oregon breweries as part of 8-brand selloff to cannabis company

Portland-based Widmer Brothers Brewing and Square Mile Cider are part of the deal, along with Bend-based 10 Barrel Brewing and Seattle-based Redhook Brewery.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Anheuser-Busch Inc. has reached a deal to sell off eight of its brands, including two high-profile craft breweries acquired in the past decade, to a New York company that specializes in cannabis lifestyle products and packaged goods.

The deal between Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD) involves A-B transferring ownership of beer brands 10 Barrel Brewing Company of Bend, and Widmer Brothers Brewing and Square Mile Cider company, both based in Portland. The other A-B portfolio brands sold in the deal are Shock Top Brewing of St. Louis, Colorado-based Breckenridge Brewery, New York-based Blue Point Brewing Company, Seattle-based Redhook Brewery, and San Francisco-based energy drink company HiBall Energy.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed in a news release by Tilray, which said the deal will make it the nation's fifth-largest craft beer company, up from ninth place. In addition to its cannabis-related holdings, it also owns several craft beer brands, including SweetWater Brewing Company, Montauk Brewing Company, Alpine Beer Company and Green Flash Brewing Company.

The deal comes at a time when the overall beer market is shrinking, and A-B itself struggles.