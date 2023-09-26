After employee uproar, OHSU scraps a controversial plan

Amid growing pressure from other workers, OHSU's president did an about-face on big bonuses for high-earning executives.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Executive vice presidents at OHSU, who earn more than $500,000 a year, will not be receiving controversial bonuses after all.

The eight EVPs were among the 2,000 administrators who were included in OHSU President Dr. Danny Jacobs' Presidential Recognition Awards. The bonuses start at $750 and would have topped out in the mid-to-high six figures for the top earners.

The EVPs were to receive bonuses of 15.9% of their salaries, after senior vice presidents, deans, chairs, directors and managers receive their payouts this Friday. The bonuses will cost $12.5 million altogether.

"As Dr. Jacobs said when he announced the awards, the executive vice presidents’ awards were contingent upon availability of funds after all individual contributors and other (unclassified administrative) employees were accounted for," said OHSU spokeswoman Sara Hottman. "Following these evaluations, Dr. Jacobs has determined the EVPs are not eligible for these awards."

The bonuses have stirred passionate opinions among lower-paid workers on campus. As of Monday afternoon, 2,139 OHSU employees had signed a petition asking Jacobs and the OHSU Board to reject “egregious bonuses” in light of many workers' struggles to make ends meet.

The petition, first reported by Willamette Week, is sponsored by AFSCME, which represents 7,000 OHSU workers, and the Oregon Nurses Association, which represents 3,200 nurses. AFSCME negotiated a contract with OHSU last year, and the Oregon Nurses Union just last week ratified its most recent contract, averting a strike.