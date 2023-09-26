OHSU nurses reach tentative agreement on new contract, avoid strike

A vote to ratify the new contract will take place from Oct. 1-5, according to the Oregon Nurses Association, which represents nearly 3,200 nurses at OHSU.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) and the union that represents nearly 3,200 nurses employed there said they reached a tentative agreement for a new three-year contract on Monday afternoon, avoiding a strike nurses had voted to authorize last week.

The negotiations lasted 10 months, including nearly 60 hours of bargaining over the past five days, the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) and OHSU said in a joint release Tuesday morning.

"This is a huge accomplishment, and we appreciate the time and efforts of everyone involved, including the nearly 3,200 nurses who are the heart of this contract," the two sides said in a shared statement.

Member discussion about the tentative agreement will begin Friday and a vote to ratify it will take place from Oct. 1-5, ONA said. If approved, the new contract will run through June 30, 2026.

In a news release, ONA said the new deal includes "historic" wage increases, safe staffing standards, paid training, workplace safety improvements, and changes to lockdown procedures, among other provisions.

Corinn Joseph, a registered nurse at OHSU and bargaining team member for ONA, said they negotiated this new contract not only for themselves but to set a standard for hospitals everywhere.

"Across the nation, and the world, nursing has become not only a risk to our mental health but our physical safety," Joseph said. "We set out with the intention to build a better contract, one that would change standards. We did this not only for our nurses, but to help raise the bar for hospitals everywhere."

Here's a list of key provisions in the tentative agreement, as provided by ONA: