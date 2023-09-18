OHSU nurses to release results of strike authorization vote Monday morning

The Oregon Nurses Association and Oregon Health & Science University have been in contract negotiations since late last year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) will release the results of a strike authorization vote Monday morning after months of negotiations resulted in a stalemate between Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) and the union.

The authorization vote gives union leaders the right to declare a strike, if one is deemed necessary. It does not mean nurses will go on strike. If nurses do go on strike, they would first have to give the hospital a 10-day notice before one starts.

The ONA is expected to announce the vote results at 11:30 a.m. and it will be streamed live on the their Facebook page.

OHSU and the ONA have been in negotiations since December 2022. The nurse's current contract expired on June 30, 2023. In August, the union declared an impasse, meaning the two sides had reached a stalemate in negotiations. At that point, the two sides entered into a 30-day cooling off period and began to work with a mediator.

According to a release sent by ONA, nurses want a contract that improves workplace safety, sets safe staffing ratios, provides incentives that will retain nurses and recruit highly skilled ones, maintains appropriate staffing levels and gives them the "opportunity to reopen negotiations if the acquisition of Legacy Health System is finalized."

OHSU has offered wages with increases of 15%, 4.25% and 4.25% over the next three years, according to the latest bargaining update posted on their website on Thursday. The hospital said they have addressed minimum staffing levels in the emergency departments and other areas, and offered a $3,000 bonus for nurses working 20 hours per week and a $1,500 bonus for nurses working less than 20 hours per week.