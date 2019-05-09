BEAVERTON, Ore. — Nike on Thursday announced it will name the newest building at its World Headquarters in Beaverton after NBA superstar LeBron James.

The new building is part of Nike’s campus expansion that began in 2015. The LeBron James Building will be the sixth new building in the expansion.

“It’s so surreal,” said James in a statement released by Nike. “It’s been an honor to be a part of such a great company for the last 18 years. And to know that a building with my name will reside on campus — it’s truly an honor, and I feel truly special.”

James, a three-time world champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player award winner, signed with Nike after he turned professional following his senior year of high school in Akron, Ohio. He has since signed a lifetime deal with Nike reportedly worth hundreds of millions.

The new building will be home to Nike’s advanced innovation team, the company says, and will house a state-of-the-art sport research lab.

It will also house a full NBA-size basketball court, a 200-meter track, a 100-meter straightaway and an artificial turf training pitch. An incline ramp outside the building extends more than 500 feet. Nike says the ramp offers athletes a chance to train on a campus without any natural hills.

A digital rendering of the LeBron James Building.

