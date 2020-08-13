Virtual Beaverton Night Market will highlight immigrants, refugees, People of Color

Summer is normally a time for local crafters and artisans to showcase their talents at fun outdoor markets and event, but COVID-19 has put the kibosh on that.

But one event, the Beaverton Night Market, is going virtual this year and highlighting businesses owned by immigrants, refugees, and People of Color.

Usually the event happens twice in the summer, attracting about 14,000 people each year, said Rehana Malik, who’s a member of Beaverton’s Diversity Advisory Board. But now, it'll be happening online this Friday and Saturday.

One of the vendors who will be a part of it is Claudia Camacho, who was born in Honduras and came to Oregon about 20 years ago.

“We make stuff like sandals, hand painted, 100% handmade,” she said, showing off her product.

She said she both makes items in Oregon and also imports them from Honduras.

Camacho started her small business two years ago when her kids had grown up and she had more time on her hands. So far, it seems she’s been adapting to the pandemic. These days, she’s making masks and other accessories.

“Getting creative and making these little coin purses to put in your mask so you won't forget it,” said Camacho.

While you can tell she loves what she does, trying to sell her stuff online versus in-person at fun events just isn't the same.

That's why Camaco is grateful for the opportunity to showcase her vibrant Honduran roots through the virtual Beaverton Night Market. She says her culture is one that prioritizes nothing going to waste.

“It is very colorful and it's very tropical,” said Camacho regarding fashion and style in Honduras.

“Like the earrings I'm wearing right now is made of materials like I have in my back yard and it's unbelievable how we can use those materials,” she said.

Malik said the focus of the Beaverton Night Market is all about a cultural sharing experience, where people of all different cultures are welcome.

“Everybody’s embraced, everybody’s felt acknowledged, and that’s the whole point of the Beaverton Night Market,” said Malik. “We want to celebrate them.”

“I think learning and increasing your knowledge in other people's culture leads to more tolerance, more understanding,” she said.

Malik said this year’s online event will be interactive with fun segments on things like dance, food and art.

Meantime, vendors like Camacho are preparing for what they hope is a busy weekend where they will get to share a part of themselves.

“It gives people like me, who have a dream you know, to showcase what we do,” said Camacho. “To be included in the community, to show people who we are, where we come from, and how rich our cultures are.”

The virtual Beaverton Night Market will be live streamed on YouTube and TVCTV channels 28 and 30 in both Spanish and English this Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9:30 pm.