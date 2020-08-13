Whether you want to stay home and relax or head out to hike, pick sunflowers or go to a drive-in movie, there's something fun for you to do this weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore — We've made it to the middle of August, so summer in the Pacific Northwest is in full swing. And even though we're still in the middle of a pandemic, there are a lot of fun things happening around Portland that you can do safely.

Whether you want to stay home and relax or head out to hike, pick sunflowers or go to a drive-in movie, there's something for you to do this weekend.

Here are 8 things to do around Portland this weekend:

Drive-up to the Oregon Short Film Festival

It's time for the Oregon Short Film Festival! Over four days, 170 indie short films will be screened, from action movies to comedies and everything in between. The Sunshine Mill Winery's parking lot has been turned into a drive-in movie theater this summer, so you can keep your social distance with others as you watch.

See the full list of films here and get your tickets here

When: August 16-19 (Sunday through Wednesday)

Where: Sunshine Mill Winery, 901 E 2nd St, The Dalles

Support BIPOC businesses in McMinnville

This Saturday, an entire block in McMinnville will be blocked off so that visitors can support BIPOC and LGBTQIA-owned businesses. Businesses will be sharing food, drink, art and other goods all day. Ticket proceeds will be donated to three local nonprofits supporting the BIPOC and LGBTQIA communities. Safety guidelines will be enforced, and you need to buy your tickets in advance to reserve a time slot.

There will also be live music from the LaRhonda Steele Band from 5-8 p.m.

When: Saturday, August 15, Noon-8 p.m.

Where: Mac Market, 1140 Northeast Alpine Avenue, McMinnville

Reserve your tickets in advance here

Go to Multnomah Falls

Multnomah Falls and Lodge are finally back open! After being closed for almost five months, you can finally get outdoors and walk to the beautiful waterfall. There are new measures in place to keep visitors safe, including only 300 visitors allowed at a time, required face coverings and social distancing.

Watch the first-ever PDX Shoebox Derby

The Portland Adult Soapbox Derby has been going on for 23 years, but because of the pandemic, the team pivoted to a new, smaller version of the event this year. They're calling it the PDX All-Ages Shoebox Derby. Anyone can participate from home, by building a car out of a shoebox and watching the livestream! The goal is to raise some money for the local businesses who have sponsored the derby over the years, so all proceeds will be donated.

When: August 15, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Online on the Soapbox Derby's YouTube channel

Pick sunflowers in Hood River

The Packer Orchards sunflower fields are opening up this weekend, so you can bring some sunshine into your life by picking your own flowers! Of course, there are new guidelines in place, including limited capacity, so you have to reserve a field access pass in advance.

When: Beginning Friday, August 14. Friday - Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Packer Orchards, 3020 Thomsen Rd, Hood River

Get your access pass in advance here

Watch a movie under the stars

Oaks Amusement Park is still closed due to the pandemic, but you can still drive there for a night out! The Rose City Rollers, Portland's premier roller derby league, is hosting Cinema Under the Stars, a drive-up movie series. This weekend they're playing The Sandlot.

The outside of the Rose City Rollers' venue has been transformed into a 15-foot tall movie screen, so you can just drive up and enjoy the show! You can also buy a $25 snack pack when you arrive, which includes popcorn, sparkling water and a variety of candies.

When: August 13-15. Arrive between 8:30-9:15 p.m., movie starts at 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Hangar at Oaks Park, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way

Reserve your tickets in advance here

Sing-along to Grease at the Newberg drive-in

Two all-time classics are playing at the 99W Drive-In this weekend: Grease and Dirty Dancing! While Grease plays, a live shadow-cast will perform on stage, and of course, singing along is encouraged (as is your best 1950s outfit!). It's a double-feature, so Dirty Dancing is up second. Tickets are available at the gate when you drive up.

When: Friday and Saturday, August 14 and 15.

Where: 99W Drive-In, Hwy 99W just west of N Springbrook Rd, Newberg

Go to a socially-distant drag show in Lincoln City

The Lipstick Divas are a group of drag queens that travel around the Pacific Northwest performing. And this weekend the four divas bringing their show to Lincoln City for a Beach Party Drag Show.

There are safety guidelines in place, including limited capacity and required face masks.

When: August 14 and 15 at 8 p.m. (doors at 7)

Where: Marci's Bar and Bistro, 1343 NW U.S. 101, Lincoln City

Reserve your tickets in advance here