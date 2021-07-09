Rabbi shares tips on how to speak to kids about anxiety

Rabbi Brian has an online church called 'Religion Outside the Box.' He counsels several families and wants to help people cope with their anxiety.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Between the pandemic, political unrest and natural disasters, there is a lot going on right now that can make people feel anxious. One local Rabbi is trying to help families make sense of it all.

Rabbi Brian has an online church called 'Religion Outside the Box.' His congregation has over 3,000 members. He currently counsels several families and has been working to help children and adults deal with anxiety.

Brian said children, including his own daughter, are having a particularly tough time right now. The kids he counsels have spent the last 18 months of their childhood in a pandemic. Not only that, they've seen violence and political unrest taking place in the city of Portland. Brian said there's a lot of uncertainty, which adds to the anxiety. One of his favorite tips includes focusing on the present.

"Simply ask yourself this question, 'am I safe right now?'" Brian said. "Maybe set an alarm that goes off on your watch every hour, and ask yourself 'am I safe right now?' Because the answer tends to be 'yes.'"