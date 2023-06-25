Aviation camp gives sky-high opportunity to kids

It was a day of flights at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver, but also a learning experience for kids who may not otherwise get the chance to fly.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — It was a day of special flights at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver this weekend. But it was also a learning experience for kids who may not otherwise get the chance to fly.

Getting into a small aircraft, many kids for the first time, starting with the basics like getting properly buckled in.

But there is much more to the Red Tailed Hawks Flying Club's aviation camp for kids.

“The Red Tailed Hawks is here to introduce youth to the world of aviation. We get them excited about the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) that they're learning in school, we give them practical applications of that, we also ground them in aviation history and at the end of the cycle we help them learn to fly, if that's what they want to do,” said Jesse Hayes, president of the Washinton chapter of Red Tailed Hawks Flying Club.

The flying club started up 10 years ago in Mukilteo, Washington as a chapter of Black Pilots of America. Its goal is to reach kids in communities where being a pilot may only be a dream, to provide opportunity to go with it.

Jaylen Palmer grew up in Portland in a historically Black neighborhood. Now he is an accomplished pilot at the age of 19.

“When I first got introduced to aviation with the Red Tailed Hawks it was around 5th grade, so about these kids' age, and I’ve stuck with it ever since. So I think that once you recognize your opportunity in life, that just gives you something to be motivated about and it kind of drives your work ethic from there,” said Palmer.

That determination earned the young man a commercial pilots license, instrument rating and a flight instructor certification. Palmer is now in the Air Force Academy Prep School in Colorado continuing his aviation education. And he is giving back, flying kids up for their opportunities.

50 kids took part in the aviation day camp at Pearson Field, culminating in getting a hands-on flying experience.

One camp attendee named Nicholas said, “It was a lot different than what I was previously expecting because flying a plane on a simulator is definitely a lot different than when you're in the plane. You feel everything moving around and stuff.”

Palmer said the entire experience teaches the kids important lessons, whether they become pilots or not.