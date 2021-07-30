Street of Dreams is back and features homes at different price points

The Northwest Natural Street of Dreams is located in Happy Valley for its 2021 season. It runs through the end of August and has a twist.

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — A long running showcase of homes is back this year in Happy Valley, and with a twist. The Northwest Natural Street of Dreams is usually known for multi-million dollar homes but this year there are some affordable options under $700,00.

Tours start on Saturday. It features the latest in residential construction.

"We have three luxury homes on the site," Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Trice said. "We also have a bonus site that we are doing just a few miles away."

Trice said labor shortages made it challenging to get the houses built in time for the showcase.

These homes cost anywhere from one to three million dollars. Some of the amenities in the more expensive homes are extensive.

"A half court pro basketball court," said Interior Designer Wendy O'Brien. "We have a full size pool, professional appliances. We've got a steamed shower and a bath tub that has all kids of therapies."

The more affordable homes are on a bonus site a couple miles away. Some are 2100 square feet and come just under $650,000. There are also condos that start around $400,000.

The annual showcase has been running for almost 50 years and is organized by the Home Builders Association of Metro Portland. The event was forced to cancel last year due to the pandemic.