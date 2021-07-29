8 things to do this weekend | July 29-August 1

Looking for a way to stay cool this weekend or maybe just something to do? We've got you covered.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cooling Centers

Now, this event isn’t particularly fun but this information could be potentially life-saving. Cooling centers are opening up around the state as Oregon and SW Washington face heat advisories and warnings. Governor Kate Brown declared a State of Emergency for the state due to the heat on Thursday, July 29 which will open up more resources for the state to respond to the weather. TriMet said if the weather anywhere in their service district reaches 100 degrees, it will offer fareless rides to people who cannot afford the fare for a MAX line or bus service. If you're looking for somewhere else to cool off try a water park or splash pad.



Cooling center locations

Portlandia Mermaid Parade

July 31

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Portland



What is more Portland than a parade to celebrate all things mermaid and water-related? This year’s parade will be all outdoors so people can safely social distance. There will be interactive mermaid spaces, educational booths, art installations and even a live mermaid exhibit. Also, it’s free and I’m not saying you could ask to recreate a scene from the hit Tom Hanks movie “Splash” but…

Abbey Road Farm Sip & Shop

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

August 1

10501 NE Abbey Road

Carlton, Ore



Wine, shopping and hanging out with cute animals on a farm? Sign me up! Well, maybe sign you up for the Abbey Road Farm Sip & Shop. You can taste wine, meet some animal friends, do some shopping for things like farm-fresh eggs, in-season produce, baked goods and more. If you’re looking to do a wine tasting it would be a good idea to make a reservation.



More info



Big BASS Black Artists Summer Showcase Block Party

3 p.m.- 10 p.m.

July 31

522 NE Thompson Street

Portland



Black Artists Spring/Summer Showcase (BASS for short) is a monthly space for Black creators and artists to share their gifts. The show celebrated black voices living in Oregon and focuses on the idea that Black artists have the resources and support to pay their peers. There will be music and art and it is open to all ages.



More info and tickets



Portland Horror Film Festival

July 28-August 5

Hollywood Theatre or Virtual



Look, we know that this film festival has already started but there is plenty of time to have your jeepers creepered if you still want to. This year, to accommodate for these very horror-filmesque times there are both in the theater (theatre) or virtual streaming options for anyone who wants to participate in the Portland Horror Film Festival’s Summer of Fear.

Rose City Rollers SKATEMOBILE

July 31-August 1

1 p.m.-3p.m. and 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

220 NW 8th Avenue

Portland



Join your favorite roller derby pals and skate Portland’s North Park Blocks. If you don’t know the deal by now this is a socially distanced and masked event. You can bring your own gear or rent from the SKATEMOBILE. There are two time slots you can purchase tickets for if you wanna work out and meet some pals.



More info and tickets



Yoga + Beer at Hammer & Stitch

August 1

2377 NW Wilson Street

Portland



Stretch a little, drink a little, enjoy a relaxed social atmosphere. For $20 you can enjoy an instructed yoga class and a pint of beer, which one might consider a reward. Or if you’re just in it for the yoga you can pay a reduced fee.



More info and tickets



Street of Dreams

Begins July 31

Begins at 10 a.m.

Happy Valley



Check out some beautiful show homes in Happy Valley. You can go to get inspiration for a remodel or even building a new home or you can just gawk at the beautiful homes dressed up just for you. NW Natural Street of Dreams has been hosting this event since 1975 and it attracts quite the crowd every year. This year there are two locations! One at Heritage Crest and one in Pleasant Valley Villages.



More info