8 things to do this weekend | July 29-August 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cooling Centers
Now, this event isn’t particularly fun but this information could be potentially life-saving. Cooling centers are opening up around the state as Oregon and SW Washington face heat advisories and warnings. Governor Kate Brown declared a State of Emergency for the state due to the heat on Thursday, July 29 which will open up more resources for the state to respond to the weather. TriMet said if the weather anywhere in their service district reaches 100 degrees, it will offer fareless rides to people who cannot afford the fare for a MAX line or bus service. If you're looking for somewhere else to cool off try a water park or splash pad.
Cooling center locations
Portlandia Mermaid Parade
July 31
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Portland
What is more Portland than a parade to celebrate all things mermaid and water-related? This year’s parade will be all outdoors so people can safely social distance. There will be interactive mermaid spaces, educational booths, art installations and even a live mermaid exhibit. Also, it’s free and I’m not saying you could ask to recreate a scene from the hit Tom Hanks movie “Splash” but…
Abbey Road Farm Sip & Shop
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
August 1
10501 NE Abbey Road
Carlton, Ore
Wine, shopping and hanging out with cute animals on a farm? Sign me up! Well, maybe sign you up for the Abbey Road Farm Sip & Shop. You can taste wine, meet some animal friends, do some shopping for things like farm-fresh eggs, in-season produce, baked goods and more. If you’re looking to do a wine tasting it would be a good idea to make a reservation.
More info
Big BASS Black Artists Summer Showcase Block Party
3 p.m.- 10 p.m.
July 31
522 NE Thompson Street
Portland
Black Artists Spring/Summer Showcase (BASS for short) is a monthly space for Black creators and artists to share their gifts. The show celebrated black voices living in Oregon and focuses on the idea that Black artists have the resources and support to pay their peers. There will be music and art and it is open to all ages.
More info and tickets
Portland Horror Film Festival
July 28-August 5
Hollywood Theatre or Virtual
Look, we know that this film festival has already started but there is plenty of time to have your jeepers creepered if you still want to. This year, to accommodate for these very horror-filmesque times there are both in the theater (theatre) or virtual streaming options for anyone who wants to participate in the Portland Horror Film Festival’s Summer of Fear.
Rose City Rollers SKATEMOBILE
July 31-August 1
1 p.m.-3p.m. and 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
220 NW 8th Avenue
Portland
Join your favorite roller derby pals and skate Portland’s North Park Blocks. If you don’t know the deal by now this is a socially distanced and masked event. You can bring your own gear or rent from the SKATEMOBILE. There are two time slots you can purchase tickets for if you wanna work out and meet some pals.
More info and tickets
Yoga + Beer at Hammer & Stitch
August 1
2377 NW Wilson Street
Portland
Stretch a little, drink a little, enjoy a relaxed social atmosphere. For $20 you can enjoy an instructed yoga class and a pint of beer, which one might consider a reward. Or if you’re just in it for the yoga you can pay a reduced fee.
More info and tickets
Street of Dreams
Begins July 31
Begins at 10 a.m.
Happy Valley
Check out some beautiful show homes in Happy Valley. You can go to get inspiration for a remodel or even building a new home or you can just gawk at the beautiful homes dressed up just for you. NW Natural Street of Dreams has been hosting this event since 1975 and it attracts quite the crowd every year. This year there are two locations! One at Heritage Crest and one in Pleasant Valley Villages.
More info