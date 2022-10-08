8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 7-9

It's time to celebrate the fall season, Halloween, chicken wings and a few very specific interests or professions.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alright, so the weather is still pretty nice but temperatures are cooling — kind of. Actually, we're expected to see some record highs for this time of year over the weekend. Regardless, there's no better time to sally forth and enjoy the season while skipping the sweaters and rain jackets.

This weekend there are plenty of events that really dig into that fall feeling, plus a few highly specific things for wonks of different kinds: acrobats, designers and mycology enthusiasts.

Portland Wing Week

When: Oct. 3-9

Where: Multiple locations

What's going on: Wings. They're the hands of the bird world. But if they're prepared just right, these bird-hands make for messy and delicious eats. Don't think about it too much. The Portland Mercury's Wing Week takes flight with unique chicken wing offerings from more than two dozen restaurants in the Portland metro area — each order for just $6. Bird-hand enthusiasts rejoice.

H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival

When: Oct. 7-9

Where: Hollywood Theatre, 4122 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland

What's going on: H.P. Lovecraft was known to be a master of making man-made horrors beyond comprehension. The influence of Lovecraftian cosmic horror continues to resonate, and Portland's H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival, now in its 27th year, is an enduring testament to that fact. The festival features an assortment of Lovecraft-inspired films and short films, special guests (including the actor who depicted Herbert West in "Re-Animator," Jeffrey Combs) and CthulhuCon vendors. Go if you dare, but know that you will be laid bare under the gaze of The Lurker at the Threshold, The Key and the Gate, The All-in-One, He in which past, present and future are one — Y̵̛̥̺͉̯̭͉̹̹̪̣̅̋̀̈͊̎̾̄́͌͌̍ͅo̴̻͓͚̫͛̌̈́͂͒͆̄͋̔̐͠g̶̨̝̥̘͚͒-̵̢̞͕̻͔̠̥̖̰͂͜͠Ș̵͚͎͖̐ơ̷͚͛̓͑̍͐̍̅͆̓̾̕̚͝ť̸̟̹͚͈̂̑̀̃̂̈́͗h̵̜̭̘̟͙̰͉̜̜̳̟̭̀̅̃͋͋̚͝͠o̸̢̭̜͎͇̰͛͑̇̈́̀͋̌͌͒͂̈̔̚ͅţ̷̨̮͕͈̾̀̀̕h̵̛̤͇̗͚̮̘̹̗̯̬͔̐̏̾̑͌̆͒̆͐̕͜.

Corn Maze at Topaz Farm

When: Oct. 4-30

Where: Topaz Farm, 17100 NW Sauvie Island Road, Portland

What's going on: Fall means never having to say that you're sick of corn. So while there are mazes aplenty in our area, Topaz Farm has got a little something special going on — a ParaNorman themed kid maze designed by local legends Laika Studios. There's also a six-acre maze opening this weekend and a four-acre sunflower maze. Naturally they've got all your favorite fall farm things: fresh local fruits and veggies, u-pick pumpkins, house-made ice cream, grilled corn, hand pies, brats and picnic boxes, plus a "farm bar" featuring local craft beer, cider and wines.

Hood River Valley Harvest Fest

When: Oct. 7-9

Where: Hood River Event Site, Portway Avenue, Hood River

What's going on: If you don't mind a wee drive, there's plenty more fall where that came from! The Hood River Valley Harvest Festival boasts more than 125 vendors, offering local product and food, arts and crafts, wine, cider and beer tastings. As much as it pains us to say it, the festival offers "a great place to get a jump-start on holiday shopping." Ouch. Even if it's true, it hurts.

AcroLove World Gathering

When: Oct. 7-9

Where: Oregon Convention Center, 777 Northeast MLK Jr. Boulevard, Portland

What's going on: Alright, so we're beginning to delve into some events that are perhaps a bit more .... niche. But, if you're an acrobat of one sort or another, AcroLove might be a big deal for you. Organizers say that this is the largest gathering of acrobats in the world, seeking to build community by featuring all styles of acrobatics. It offers a number of teachers in the field, multiple classes in different styles and networking opportunities. Passes aren't cheap, so I suppose this gathering must really be for the pros.

PDX Design Festival

When: Oct. 3-8

Where: Multiple locations

What's going on: The PDX Design Festival is a new offering, one that organizers say pays homage to the defunct Design Week Portland without seeking to replace it. As acrobats are to AcroLove, so designers are to this festival — the event seeks to bring together designers of all stripes for workshops, talks and social events, a "chance to re-engage with this gifted, compassionate, generous design community — face-to-face, human-to-human."

Radical Mycology Convergence

When: Oct. 6-9

Where: Brown Bottle Farm, 14711 South Buckner Creek Road, Mulino, Ore.

What's going on: Maybe you're mystified by the magic of mushrooms. If so, the Radical Mycology Convergence may be your thing. This is the place for fans of fungi, lichen and the like. There are a couple dozen workshops, more than 30 teachers, a talent show and costume competition, barter faire, art show, "Mycolympics" — I mean, it's a lot of stuff, if you're an absolute fungal freak.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

When: Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Clinton Street Theater, 2522 Southeast Clinton Street, Portland