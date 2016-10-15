A guide to fall activities in the Portland metro area

From ghost tours and pumpkin patches to a fresh hops festival, here's a guide to help plan your fall itinerary this season.

PORTLAND, Ore. — With tree leaves turning yellow to orange and pumpkin spice lattes sneaking their way back into coffee shops, that can only mean one thing — fall is upon us.

Thursday marks the first day of fall, so get out your sweaters and rain jackets and prepare for the coziest time of year in the Rose City.

This time of year comes with a seemingly endless array of things for Portlanders to do and experience with family and friends. Here are some fall activities to enjoy in and around the metro area starting now through October.

Portland Ghost Tours

When: Sept. 16-Nov. 10

Where: Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 NW Everett St, Portland, Oregon

Things to do and see: Rated as the city's number-one ghost tour, Portland Ghost Tours brings on freakish tales from the most ghost-infested places in Downtown Stumptown. Plus, you'll get a chance to visit several historical sites. Tours are 60 to 90 minutes long and are held rain or shine.

The Wedge

When: Sept. 24

Where: Alder Block, 100 SE Alder St., Portland, Oregon

What to do and see: If you're feeling a bit cheesy this fall season, The Wedge festival might be the event for you. This farmers market-style festival is a huge celebration of cheese and everything that goes with it. Held at the home of the Portland Night Market, this indoor-outdoor event will bring local cheese makers together in one place, offering artisan cheeses, samples, wine, spirits, cider and specialty foods. This event is 21 and older and advance tickets are available.

The Spirit of Halloweentown

When: Sept. 17-Oct. 31

Where: Courthouse Plaza, 275 Strand St., St. Helens, Oregon

Things to do and see: The Spirit of Halloweentown is a monthlong celebration of all things spooky about 40 minutes outside of Portland. It takes place every year in St. Helens, where Disney Channel filmed its late-90s classic TV movie "Halloweentown." There's a haunted house, big pumpkins, train rides and countless photo opportunities for the whole family to enjoy.

The Pumpkin Patch

When: Sept. 3-Oct. 31

Where: 16511 NW Gillihan Road, Portland, Oregon

Things to do and see: For over 50 years The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island has been bringing family fun and farm fresh produce. You can get lost in the popular one-of-a-kind corn maze (The MAiZE) that has been getting Portlanders lost for years. Visitors can also get a free hayride to the pumpkin fields, shop the fresh market and more.

Hood River Hops Fest

When: Oct. 1

Where: Columbia Parking Lot 5, 5th St., Hood River, Oregon

Things to do and see: Held in downtown Hood River, this event brings in brewers from around the region to share their fresh-hop beer creations. It's a family-friendly event that features not only fresh-hop beers but a variety of food vendors, live music and a collectible mug.

Dogtoberfest

When: Oct. 1

Where: Lucky Lab Brew Pub, 915 SE Hawthorne, Portland, Oregon

Things to do and see: Looking to get your furry pals involved in some fall fun? This might be the event for you! Dogtoberfest is Portland's annual pet-friendly party and biggest dog wash. Treat your pup to a spa day while you enjoy music, food and beer. The event is a fundraiser in support of the DoveLewis Blood Bank. They will also be hosting a costume contest, so bring out your pups to show off their pawsome personality while donating blood for animals in need.

Yesteryear Pumpkin Patch

When: Sept. 1-Oct. 30

Where: 26801 SW Stafford Rd., Wilsonville, Oregon

Things to do and see: Less than 30 minutes south of downtown Portland, you can find yourself at Yesteryear Pumpkin Patch. There's tons of pumpkins and a spooktacular selection of fall décor and gifts. Snap a few photos while picking out your pumpkins. They will be having food trucks and even Halloween-themed character appearances. Admission is free!

West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta

When: Oct. 15-16

Where: 8325 SW Nyberg St., Tualatin, Oregon

Things to do and see: This weekend-long event has been one of Oregon's most anticipated fall events for over 15 years. On the first day, you can watch the Pacific Giant Vegetable Growers' Terminator Weigh-Off while enjoying wood-fired pizza and craft beer. The second day, there's the Regatta Run and plenty of other festive activities, including a costume contest, face painting, pumpkin bowling and more pumpkin fun.

