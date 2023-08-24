8 things to do this weekend in Portland | Aug. 25-27

This week you can check out the Hawthorne Street Fair, Portland Burger Week, Sam Smith at the Moda Center, ​Portland Hip-Hop Week and more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — This weekend you've got the 40th annual Hawthorne Street Fair, the popular food week Portland Mercury's Burger Week, the largest traveling market Thriftcon, Sam Smith at the Moda Center and more to look forward to.

Hawthorne Street Fair

When: Aug. 27

Where: Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Portland's Hawthorne neighborhood is celebrating it's 40th annual street fair with a bang! As the city's original "shop local" district, attendees can explore over 200 businesses while enjoying great food, music and vendors. Hawthorne Boulevard will be shut down to cars from Cesar Chavez to 30th Avenue. Admission is free and runs from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Esto Es Vida (This Is Life)

When: Now-Oct. 13

Where: Industry One, 415 Southwest 10th Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: A first-of-its kind commission-free gallery in downtown Portland is gearing up for its latest showcase. It's called Esto Es Vida or This Is Life. The exhibit at Industry One celebrates a full spectrum of human beauty throughout Mexico. It will feature work from a highly acclaimed visionary photographer from Mexico named Dorian Ulises López Macías. Entry is free.

Sam Smith

When: Aug. 25

Where: Moda Center, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Grammy-winning artist Sam Smith is getting ready to sail away and see all his "Sailors" (what he calls his fanbase) in his "GLORIA the tour." The tour announcement came after announcing his fourth studio album by the same name, "GLORIA," and releasing his hit single, "Unholy," featuring pop artist Kim Petras.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com

Oregon State Fair

When: Aug. 25-Sept. 4

Where: Oregon State Fair & Exposition Center, 2330 17th Street Northeast, Salem, Ore.

What's going on: What better way to end the summer than with a trip to the annual Oregon State Fair. The annual fair is a place to celebrate the achievements of Oregonians. Fair attendees can expect carnival attractions, food, live music, livestock competitions and much more. This year the fair announced no service fees.

PDX Hip-Hop Week

When: Now-Aug. 27

Where: Various locations

What's going on: Portland Hip-Hop Week is underway with an array of events to honor and recognize the vibrant culture here in the Rose City. One of those events is Skate and Shake. It's going down Friday at the Lloyd Center ice rink. It will highlight 90s hi-hop and R&B music brought to you by DJ Pyum. Hip-hop week in Portland aims to unify, amplify, educate and elevate the culture.

Portland Burger Week

When: Now-Aug. 27

Where: Various locations

What's going on: Portland Mercury's Burger Week is underway, offering hamburger lovers juicy burgers for $8 each. The popular food week features vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Below is a map with participating locations.

Thriftcon Portland

When: Aug. 27

Where: Portland Expo Center, Hall E, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: One of the largest traveling markets, Thriftcon is coming to Portland for the first time. The one-day only event brings vendors from all over the country to showcase their greatest vintage clothes, furniture and collectibles to sell. A ticket is required to enter, available both online or at the door.

HAYDAY 2023

When: Aug. 26

Where: Public Coast Brewing, 264 East 3rd Street, Cannon Beach, Ore.

What's going on: After a two-year hiatus, Public Coast Brewing's annual HAYDAY returns at the Oregon coast. The unique beer fest will be held at the Cannon Beach location and will feature 40 Oregon craft brews, live music and food. General admission gets you in, along with a commemorative glass and samples of beers. Participating brews include Fort George Brewery and Buoy Beer Company, amongst others.

