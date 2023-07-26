8 things to do this weekend in Portland | July 28-30

This weekend brings an array of festivals. From a sneaker festival, to a new beer and arts festival downtown — no matter what, there's something for everyone.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's here, the last weekend of July. Traditionally, this weekend would have been the Oregon Brewer's Festival, but it was canceled as a full-fledged festival. Now two breweries are joining forces to bring Portlanders PearlFest, a beer and arts festival in the Pearl District to fill that void.

This weekend is definitely a weekend of festivals, aside from the PearlFest, you also have the Rose City Sneakerfest and the Lavender Haze Festival — no matter what, there's something for everyone. Here is our list of 8 things to do this weekend.

Rose City Sneakerfest

When: July 29

Where: Leftbank Annex, 101 North Weidler Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Portland sneaker heads are uniting for the Rose City Sneakerfest this Saturday. Portland's first-ever premier sneaker event is a place where sneaker fans can come buy, sell and trade. The festival aims to establish Portland as the true sneakerhead capital of the world. For more information and tickets, click here.

Pearl District Beer and Arts Festival

When: July 29

Where: Pearl District, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Traditionally, this weekend would have been the Oregon's Brewer's Fest, but that already happened during the Rose Festival. But to keep the vibes going, Backwoods Brewing Company and Deschutes Brewery are teaming up to bring you PearlFest. Over 20 breweries and cideries will gather to bring you the best beer and cider in Oregon. The festival will also include local artists, vendors and bands vibing out. For more information, click here.

Six The Musical

When: Now-July 30

Where: Keller Auditorium, 222 Southwest Clay, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Broadway's Six The Musical arrives in Portland this week. The original musical has been a global sensation that has won 23 awards in the most recent Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score. The musical features six women that remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a "euphoric celebration" of 21st century girl power. Shows are sold out, but you can find re-sale tickets through stubhub.com.

Vancouver Beer and Wine Festival

When: July 30

Where: Esther Short Park, 415 West 6th Street, Vancouver, Wash.

What's going on: The Vancouver beer and wine festival will feature 100 local craft brews, 100 local craft wines and local craft cocktails. Attendees will also get to experience live music from bands, including Quiet Riot and Great White, amongst others. This event is 21 and over only and requires a ticket for entry. This festival is also celebrating its 10th year. For more information and tickets, click here.

Lavender Daze Festival

When: July 29

Where: 3823 Fletcher Drive, Hood River, Ore.

What's going on: Hood River Lavender Farms is hosting their 20th annual Lavender Daze Festival this weekend. The festival will feature live music, food, local artists and u-pick lavender. The festival runs from 10-6 p.m. Saturday with live music from 1-3 p.m. and 11-6 p.m. Sunday with live music from 3-5 p.m. This is their last weekend hosting this festival so don't delay.

Captain Nick Book Launch

When: July 29

Where: Lloyd Center, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Trackers Earth is getting ready to launch their new graphic novel Captain Nick & The Explorer Society this weekend. The event will feature free events which include archery, axe throwing, rock climbing and more. Plus, meet the authors and artists, get your copy signed and even get a chance to meet Captain Nick and the Contessa in person. For more information, click here.

Wasabi Con

When: July 29-30

Where: Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 Southwest 6th Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Wasabi Con is Portland's pop culture event for fans of cosplay, anime, gaming and everything "geek." The event will feature celebrity guests, local artists, exhibitors, gaming, panels, contests and more. The event is for all ages with content presented for older attendees in the evening. For more information, click here.

Ross Mathews

When: July 28

Where: Newmark Theater, 1111 Southwest Broadway, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Ross Mathews is coming to the Rose City this Friday as part of "Ross Mathews: I Gotchu, Gurl, An Evening of Standup Comedy and More" tour. Mathews is widely known as Drew Barrymore's co-host on the daily syndicated talk show "The Drew Barrymore Show." He is also the author of two best-selling books, a podcaster and a spokesperson for Weight Watchers. For tickets, click here.

