8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Jan. 13-15

This weekend brings the Portland Boat Show, Reptile Expo, Portland Folk Festival and much more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After a very rainy week, things are looking just about the same for the weekend. Nonetheless, most events in the Portland area are indoor or underneath tents. You can attend the Portland Boat Show, Reptile Expo, Portland Folk Festival and much more.

Portland Boat Show

When: Jan. 11-15

Where: Portland Expo, 2060 North Marine Drive, Portland

What's going on: The 63rd annual Portland Boat Show if officially here at the Portland Expo Center. If you've been browsing online for that new new, this is your chance to check out the latest in boats. Shop and compare side-by-side fishing boats, wakeboard and wake surfing boats, kayaks and much more.

For more information and tickets, click here.

My Words Are My Sword

When: Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 Southwest Crescent Stree, Beaverton

What's going on: The Portland Chamber Orchestra brings together a concert this weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. — that celebrates Black history and culture. The concert will feature poet Darius Wallace and more.

For more information and tickets, click here.

This is one of many other MLK events happening in Portland this weekend. For more, you can click here.

Stravinsky's The Firebird with the Oregon Symphony

When: Jan. 14-16

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 Southwest Broadway, Portland

What's going on: Join the Oregon Symphony as they perform the magnificent score that is The Firebird. Conductor Deanna Tham will be leading the orchestra along Inbal Sagev from Grammy-nominated composer Vijay Lyer.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Portland Folk Festival

When: Jan. 13-15

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 West Burnside Street, Portland

What's going on: The festival that started in 2018 is still going strong and celebrating folk, Americana, and roots music in the Rose City. The festival features local and regional artists performing their music at the legendary McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom. Some of the headliners include Ron Artis II, Rayland Baxter, Eddie Berman and more.

For the complete 2023 lineup, click here. For tickets, click here.

Portland's Folk Festival kicks off this Friday at Crystal Ballroom! Catch this stellar lineup Fri-Sun. Grab your tickets: https://t.co/d1RuuUTGWQ #pdxmusic pic.twitter.com/nuFyKPa6s1 — Crystal Ballroom (@CrystalPortland) January 9, 2023

Portland Metro Reptile Expo

When: Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Portland, 1000 Northeast Multnomah Street, Portland

What's going on: Pacific Northwest's longest running reptile trade event returns this weekend with all things reptiles and vendors. The expo is said to feature some of the finest reptile breeders who pride themselves on the quality of their animals. There will be free raffles and free giveaways.

For more information, click here. There are no presale tickets, only general admission, cash or check at the door.

Wassail Cider Fest

When: Jan. 13-14

Where: McMenamins Cornelius Pass Roadhouse & Imbrie Hall, 4045 Northeast Cornelius Pass Road, Hillsboro

What's going on: The 6th annual Wassail Cider Fest returns and is waiting for you. This cider party is all about awakening the cider apple trees and scare away evil spirits to ensure a good harvest. A total of 14 cideries will be participating including their very own Edgefield cider. Join them for the traditional wassail toast in your bright colors medieval flair.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Nano Beer Festival (Winter Edition)

When: Friday, Jan. 13

Where: John's Marketplace, 3560 Southeast Powell Boulevard, Portland

What's going on: The world's largest nano beer fest returns this weekend for a winter edition festival. The goal of the festival is to assist nano breweries gain exposure. They've been hosting festivals and events since 2008. Some of the nano breweries include Belica Brau Brewing Co., Creekside Brewing and Mad Cow Brewing, just to name a few.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Portland Old Time Music Gathering

When: Jan. 12-15

Where: Various venues in Portland

What's going on: Another music fest for the books. The Portland Old Time Music Gathering started this Thursday and will go on until Sunday. Friday and Saturday festivities will take place at the Alberta Abbey in Northeast Portland. Some featured artist include Indigenous Métis fiddler Jamie Fox, Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons.