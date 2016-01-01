Here's what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. events are going on near you

MLK Day is a day to celebrate, reflect and give back. Celebrating the life and legacy of Doctor King and reflecting on the past, present and future through service.

OREGON, USA — This year there are a plethora of opportunities around the Portland metro area to celebrate, reflect and give back through acts of service. Here are some events that are committed to honoring and celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this year on Jan. 16, when MLK Day is federally recognized as a holiday with all government service locations closed including certain banks.

MLK Weekend of Service

When: Jan. 13-16

Where: Various locations in Tigard, Ore.

What's going on: The city of Tigard is coming together to honor Dr. King over the holiday weekend. There are various volunteer opportunities throughout Tigard:

Jan. 14

MLK Service: Egg Hunt Prep from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Where: Tigard City Hall, 3125 SW Hall Blvd, Tigard, OR 97223

MLK Service: Hall Street Clean Up from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Hall Boulevard street, Southwest Hall Blvd, Tigard, OR 97223



Jan. 15

MLK Service: Ivy Removal from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: Cook Park, 17005 SW 92nd Ave, Tigard, OR 97224

MLK Service: Trail Maintenance with Tualatin Riverkeepers from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Dirksen Nature Park, 11130 SW Tiedeman Ave, Tigard, OR 97223

MLK Service: Street Clean Up with Youth Advisory Council from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Main Street, Southwest Main Street, Tigard, OR 97223



Jan. 16

MLK Service: Food Boxes with Packed with Pride from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: Tigard High School, 9000 SW Durham Rd, Tigard, OR 97224

MLK Service: Tree Planting from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Cook Park, 17005 SW 92nd Ave, Tigard, OR 97224



MLK Day of Service Community Planting

When: Jan. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Chimney Park, 9360 N Columbia Blvd, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: City of Portland Urban Forestry is asking for those interested to come and volunteer to help plant trees at Chimney Park for MLK Day. They ask you bring yourself, weather protection and a water bottle. They will be providing all tools and materials on-site. This a great opportunity for communities, churches, families and other groups to beautify the neighborhood.

Join Urban Forestry on the @MLKDay of service to plant trees at Chimney Park on Jan 16. Learn more/ register at: https://t.co/Xkx1ZGRa2X pic.twitter.com/eQ6CkVgypb — PDX Urban Forestry (@urban_forestry) December 29, 2022

The Skanner Foundation 37th Annual MLK Breakfast

When: Jan. 16, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Holiday Inn Portland, Columbia Riverfront, 909 N Hayden Island Dr., Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Portland-based African American newspaper, The Skanner, covers news in the Pacific Northwest. The Skanner Foundation is hosting their 37th annual MLK breakfast. They're inviting the community to come break bread and honor the life, work and vision of civil rights icon Dr.King. Over the last two years the annual event was virtual due to the pandemic, this will be the first year the foundation will be hosting it in person. Speakers include Senator Ron Wyden, Senator Jeff Merkley, Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek, Senator James Manning and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici. The keynote speaker is Eugene Hamilton an educational consultant and community advocate. Although tickets are sold out, they will be livestreaming the event on their Facebook page.

MLK Memorial Walk

When: Jan. 16, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Safeway, 6701 E Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, Wash.

What's going on: The America's Walking Club Meetup sponsored by the Oregon Trail State Volkssport Association (OTSVA) local club called the Walking Oregon and southwest Washington. The group provides a safe space for all ages and skill levels where they hosts walks across Oregon and Washington. The group is putting on a 5K or 10K guided walk, mainly on sidewalks in neighborhoods and parks around the newly rebuilt Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School. The walk will end at the Safeway parking lot towards Mill Plain Boulevard. Registration starts 30 minutes before walk time and the walk will start exactly at 10 a.m. There is no registration fee required but a $2 donation is appreciated.

Reclaim Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

When: Jan. 14, Jan 16

Where: Various locations

What's going on: Don't Shoot PDX is hosting their 9th Annual Reclaim MLK event. Don't Shoot PDX is an arts and education organization that promotes social justice as well as civic engagement. The organization is inviting the youth to lead the march and share their creative expressions as they carry messages of racial justice. The group is marching for human rights and dignity, a call to action for all common unity groups to show up in solidarity. They will be hosting a print making event and workshop on Jan. 14 and their annual Reclaim MLK march on Jan. 16. If planning on attending the march take a moment to read the March Accessibility and Safety Guidelines.

Jan. 14

Reclaim MLK march workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Pacific Northwest College of Art , 511 NW Broadway, Portland, OR 97209



Jan. 16

9th Annual Reclaim MLK march from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Peninsula Park, 700 North Rosa Parks Way, Portland, OR 97217



SOLVE MLK Day Cleanup

When: Jan 16, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Irving Park, 707 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97212

What's going on: Solve Oregon is a Portland based group that is centered around conservation and environmentalism. SOLVE is inviting the community to honor Dr. King by cleaning up the neighborhood. Volunteers will start at Irving Park in Northeast Portland and work their way in the area surrounding MLK Boulevard. Advanced registration is required and check in starts at 9:45 a.m.

Believe: 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Breakfast Celebration

When: Jan 16, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Hilton Vancouver Washington, 301 West 6th Street Vancouver, WA 98660

What's going on: iURBAN Teen is hosting their 13th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Breakfast Celebration honoring MLK. iURBAN Teen is a STEM and arts educational program that brings together underrepresented teens and young adults for career exploration and mentoring. Come for a morning of fellowship and reflection. Grammy award winning a cappella group Take 6 will be performing as well as various speakers. Ticket sales will go back to benefit the youth and operation of iURBAN Teen.

“My Words Are My Sword”

When: Jan 14, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St, Beaverton, OR 97005

What's going on: The Portland Chamber Orchestra, directed by Yaacov Bergman will be honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in a tribute this holiday weekend. The concert celebrates Black music and culture and will include a performance by poet and actor Darius Wallace. The musical program features Mozart’s “Flute Concerto no. 2,” as well as hip-hop, jazz and classical music.

Keep Alive the Dream

When: Jan 16, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Highland Christian Center, 7600 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213

What's going on: The World's Arts Foundation's annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. will feature various speakers and performances. Speakers include DaNell Daymon and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. There will also be a vending event staffed by regional agencies and artists. Masking is required for entry. The entry fee is the option of a $5 donation or five cans of non-perishable food items.

Holiday fee waivers

Bureau of Land Management The Bureau of Land Management will be waiving recreation standard amenity and day usage fees for all visitors Jan. 16. In hopes of the community utilizing this opportunity to visit the unique and diverse natural landscapes and visitor facilities while honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King. Some locations include are Steens Mountain, Cascade Siskiyou National Monument and Sandy Ridge Trail System. Federal Parks admission will also be waved for the holiday.



Portland parking meters Most of Portland parking meter will be free with exception of in city parks that will still charge for parking, including Washington Park, Oregon Zoo and Willamette Park.

TriMet

MAX and buses will run of Sunday schedules. Any bus that typically doen't run on Sunays will not operate Monday. WES has no service. Portland Streetcar will be on regular schedule.

