8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Oct. 6-8

This week you've got the Portland Tattoo Expo, Portland Wing Week, FashioNXT, Greek Festival and more.

PORTLAND, Oregon — October has officially arrived, along with the beginnings of vibrant fall leaves. The countdown to Halloween has officially commenced with many fall festivities and goodies, including pumpkin spice chicken wings.

This weekend brings a multitude of events across the Rose City; you've the Portland Tattoo Expo, Portland Wing Week, FashioNXT, Greek Festival , H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival and more to look forward to. Here is our list of 8 things to do.

Portland Tattoo Expo

When: Oct. 6-8

Where: Portland Expo Center, 2060 Marine Drive West, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The Portland Tattoo Expo, established in 2008, is back for its 13th year in the Rose City. The three-day event gives attendees access to various tattoo artists, studios and experts from across the country, all under one roof. Many popular artists that travel across the country or are usually difficult to book will be accessible for all. There will be specialists in many tattoo styles, such as neo-traditional, old school, fine line, tribal, cybersigilism, watercolor, black work, realism, geometric, patchwork, 3D and more. Piercing will also be available, in addition to some of Portland's very own tattoo shops. There will be many featured artists, including returning artists the Petunia Twins, Aline and Alena, known for their watercolor, 3D, realism and cartoon styles of tattooing. Tickets will be available online or at the door, ranging from $25-$60. Kids 12 and under are free.

Portland Wing Week

When: Oct. 2-8

Where: Various locations

What's going on: The Portland Mercury's Wing Week has officially kicked off, a week to taste various styles of chicken wings across the Rose City. For wing super fans, any of the participating locations will be offering six wings for only $8. Wing styles include but are not limited to: sweet miso, spicy peach bourbon BBQ, smoked and pisco pina colada, Thai sweet chili, pineapple habanero, Korean fried wings, sweet and spicy chipotle brown sugar, pumpkin spice, curried blueberry. pomegranate, mango, Jamaican jerk and more. Don't miss out on the opportunity to gain your wings.

FashionNXT

When: Oct. 5-7

Where: Union Bank Building, 900 Southwest 5th Avenue Suite 200, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Do you have a passion for fashion? Well, here's your chance at a front-row seat to an innovative fashion experience. FashioNXT is a fashion-based organization that holds an annual three-day event highlighting the works of select rising fashion designers across the Pacific Northwest. Alongside its shows, they offer fashion and technology services, access to its shows, and fashion incubator and audition programs. Project Runway stars and leading designers across the nation have showcased their fashions across the FashioNXT stages. There are multiple designers from the Rose City whose fashions will be making its way down the runway for FashionNXT's 10th annual show. Tickets are available, here.

UpNXT designer Camila X Castillo 💎 from 2019 FashioNXT week



Up and coming designers - apply today for the chance to watch you designs take the stage during FashioNXT week! 👇https://t.co/F1f2PCcOKc#fashiondesigner #fashiondesign #fashionshow #newdesigner pic.twitter.com/ckw2qRNoV2 — FashioNXT (@fashionxtonline) June 28, 2021

H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival

When: Oct. 6-8

Where: Hollywood Theatre, 4122 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The countdown to Halloween is here, an invitation to all things horror — including the works of H.P. Lovecraft, master of man-made horrors beyond comprehension. The influence of Lovecraftian cosmic horror continues to resonate, and Portland's H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival, now in its 28th year, is an enduring testament to that fact. The festival features an assortment of Lovecraft-inspired films and short films. Special guests include Clay McLeod Chapman, Rebekah McKendry, Dennis Paoli and more.

Portland Greek Festival

When: Oct. 6-8, various times

Where: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3131 Northeast Glisan Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Celebrate rich history while enjoying authentic Greek food, traditional dance, music and culture at the 70th annual Portland Greek Festival. The iconic event originated in the late 1800s when the first Greek immigrants came to the Northwest, later establishing the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Southeast Portland, according to the Oregon Heritage Commission. There will be Greek wine, beer and coffee; Greek desserts such as baklava, which is a layered pastry dessert; gyro, hummus, Greek salads and more. Portions of event proceeds go towards philanthropic projects across Portland.

Black Artists of Oregon exhibit

When: Now-March 17, 2024

Where: The Portland Art Museum, 1219 Southwest Park Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The Portland Art Museum has a new exhibit called Black Artist of Oregon that highlights the Black diasporic experience specifically within the Pacific Northwest. This exhibition is the first of its kind to consider the work of Black artists collectively in Oregon. Visitors will experience work by Black artists across many decades and generations. The exhibit is open now until March 17, 2024.

Spirit of Halloweentown

When: Sept. 16-Oct. 31, various times

Where: Spirit of Halloweentown, 275 Strand Street, St. Helens, Ore.

What's going on: Halloween isn't here yet, but that doesn't mean the celebrations haven't started. The town of St. Helens, Oregon is getting festive and marking Halloween during the entire month of October. St. Helens was the backdrop for the classic Disney Channel movie, "Halloweentown," which was filmed in 1998. Every year, part of the town is transformed into a month-long celebration of all things spooky and creepy, drawing tens of thousands of people. There are a number of special events and family-friendly attractions held on weekends, including a costume contest with cash prizes. Tickets for general admission and special attractions are available by the entrance arch on South First Street. All parking is free on weekdays, but weekend parking is $15.

The Maize at the Pumpkin Patch

When: Now-Oct. 31

Where: The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island, 16511 Northwest Gillihan Road, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: It's that time again, fall time! And nothing screams fall family fun time like a corn maze and a pumpkin patch. This year The Maize is turning 25. It just opened last weekend on Sauvie Island and will remain open through Halloween. Grab your pumpkin spice lattes and head on over to The Maize to kickstart fall before the official start of the season.

—