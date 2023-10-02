Providence Park to bring back concerts next summer for first time in decades

Foo Fighters will be the first group to headline a show at the stadium since 2005.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Music lovers will have another place to see concerts in the Rose City next summer. For the first time in nearly 20 years, Providence Park will bring back shows starting in August 2024.

The Portland Timbers made the announcement Monday morning. Rock band Foo Fighters will be the first to headline a show at the stadium on Friday, August 16, 2024. General admission tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 6.

"This is very exciting for us, for our fans and for the city of Portland," said Timbers CEO Heather Davis in a news release. "We are proud to continue our investment in the vibrancy of downtown Portland as Providence Park becomes the largest concert venue in the Portland area. Artists who had to bypass Portland on their West Coast tours will have a great new option to consider."

Over the past few years, Providence Park has undergone more than $130 million in renovations and upgrades, according to the Timbers. The stadium can seat about 30,000 people. For comparison, Moda Center has a maximum capacity of 20,000 people.

Foo Fighters will be playing Providence Park on August 16th, 2024 with special guests, Pretenders and Alex G!



Citi Presale begins at 10AM tomorrow for Citi cardholders: https://t.co/WTStpfW0Tq pic.twitter.com/tzduBLt5oZ — Providence Park PDX (@ProvidencePark_) October 2, 2023

Legendary singer Elvis Presley held the stadium's first ever concert in 1957, the Timbers said. Other notable bands and musicians who have performed at Providence Park include David Bowie in 1987, Johnny Cash in 1992 and Def Leppard in 2005.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV: How to add app to your device here