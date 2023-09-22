'Wish he was here': Youth music center to open new Portland location in honor of late founder

Ian Mouser began MVM in 2008 to help young people cope, heal and thrive through music. Nearly two years after his death, the nonprofit will open a new building.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In 2008, Ian Mouser founded My Voice Music (MVM) after working as a counselor in a residential treatment center for youth. He learned how the power of music can help young people cope, heal and thrive.

For years, he did just that, helping thousands of kids and teens find their voice and discover their passion. Mouser planned to expand and work with even more youth, finding a new, more permanent home on Southeast Stark Street in Portland.

"It's been six years in the making," said his wife, Karen Mouser Darr. "I remember coming here with him when he first saw it ... we would come back every six months or so, and Ian would be drawing on the cement with chalk, and planning out how the shape of the rooms would be. No square angles so that sound could travel best."

Moving to East Portland was, she said, an important part of the mission. As of next month, it will be a dream realized, nearly two years after Mouser's unexpected death.

Mouser died in October 2021. He was riding his bike on a cross-country cycling trip when the driver of a pickup truck hit him in Arizona. Shock and sadness rippled through the community.

"I wish he was here," said Rainyanni Paris, a former student and MVM's current program director. "This morning I woke up and I was like, 'Man, I know that we have him in spirit and we get to have that essence watching over us, but I just wish for ten seconds we could have him standing right here. Just to see that it happened.'"

"It really meant a lot to him to give back in the way that he had received," said Mouser Darr. "His legacy was already created and it's just getting to continue that. I have always cared a lot about My Voice Music, but I feel like my commitment to its existence and it's growth and sustaining us in this new building is more meaningful than ever."

On Thursday, dozens gathered at the new home of MVM for an open house. At over 4,500 square feet, the space includes multiple rehearsal and recording rooms, with proper sound proofing and equipment.

"This facility provides us with a long-term, stable home," said Executive Director Amy Sabin. "It’s also a community hub. So it’s moving us into the part of Portland with the fewest resources for youth, and also the highest population of youth in the Portland area."

Sabin said, with more space, MVM hopes to get back to pre-pandemic levels of participation. The nonprofit also offers a "pay-what-you-can-afford" model for all students.