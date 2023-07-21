Where to catch Barbie-themed events, showings and pink treats across Portland

'Barbie' is one of the most anticipated movies of the summer. Here are a few locations across the city bringing some of the Barbie Land spirit.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Unless you been living under a rock, many have been unable to evade the clever "Barbie" movie marketing blitz that has taken over many media platforms and businesses.

The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken in addition to a star studded cast that includes Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa and more.

The film follows the adventurous journey of Barbie leaving the perfect world of Barbie Land to find herself in the perils of the real human world.

From plastic pink cocktails to Barbie-themed bike rides, here are some Barbie-tastic events around town :

Barbie OMSI Screening

When: July 21 - 23

Where: OMSI, 1945 Southeast Water Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Ready to party with Barbie? Catch the doll-filled movie on opening night at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

"We're thrilled to give you a glimpse inside Barbie's iconic Dreamhouse on the largest screen in Portland," OMSI said on its social pages. It'll show the movie on opening weekend at its Empirical Theater. For more information and tickets, click here.

Barbie double feature at a drive-in

When: July 21 - 23 (first weekend) and July 28 - 20 (second weekend)

Where: OMSI, 1945 Southeast Water Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Pull up in your Barbie convertible to catch the double feature screening at the 99W Drive-In in Newberg, Ore. The drive-in will be having a two weekend double screen with the first weekend kicking of July 21, featuring "Barbie" and the pink cult classic "Legally Blonde." The second weekend will feature "Barbie" and the so fetch classic "Mean Girls". For more information and tickets, click here.

Ice Queen PDX Barbie O'Clock

When: July 21 - 23

Where: Ice Queen, 2012 Southeast 11th Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Ice Queen PDX is a vegan plant-based frozen treat oasis known for their paletas. Paletas are a Mexican frozen treat made from fresh natural fruits or creamy ingredients. The shop will have a special menu this weekend and partner with @Photobasedpdx for customers to capture their Barbie moment. They will be offering a limited-edition Barbie inspired menu with treats such as Malibu Shoreline Sherbet to Butterfly Dreams.

Barbie Rave

When: July 21

Where: Crystal Ballroom, 1332 West Burnside Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The Crystal Ballroom is getting ready to celebrate with 'Barbie Rave' — a Barbie-inspired rave dance party. The rave will feature all the plastic pop star bops, from Madonna to Lady Gaga and more. Barbie inspired outfits are highly encouraged. For more information and tickets, click here.

Mis Tacones PDX - Pink tacos and Margarita Barbie

When: July 21 - 23

Where: Mis Tacones, 1670 Northeast Killingsworth Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Are you having a distinct craving for pink tacos and a pink margarita? If so, Mis Tacones is the place for you. The all vegan Latinx, queer-owned Los Angeles and Baja California inspired street food establishment will be setting the Barbie Land vibes this weekend. They're serving a pink Al Pastor taco made with all natural masa with beet juice and a Pitaya grapefruit margarita.

"Barbie" vs. "Oppenheimer" wine pairing

When: July 24 - 30

Where: Pairings Portland, 445 Northeast 24th Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: "Portland's Weirdest Wine Shop and Bar" also known as Pairings Portland is putting on a "Barbie" vs. "Oppenheimer event. Join the shop for wine flights inspired by Barbie and Oppenheimer. Each flight will be $30 or you can try all 10 for just $50. For more information and tickets, click here.

Barbie Ride

When: July 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Colonel Summers Park tennis courts, 1925 Southeast Taylor Street, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Summers in Portland bring Pedalpalooza, a cycling festival with bike riding events throughout the summer. The festival is put on by Shift 2 Bikes, a cycling community in Portland that organized various rides throughout the year. On July 25, Barbie Ride will be apart of the Pedalpalooza fun! If you're 21+, dress up in full Barbie gear or Ken for a pink parade around town that will be followed with a 9 p.m. screening of the movie at Studio 21. The theater is small so buying tickets in advanced is highly recommended. For more information and tickets, click here.

Where to catch the movie