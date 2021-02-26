8 things to do in Portland this weekend: Feb. 26 - 28

Whether you want to stay in doors or stretch your legs while you socially distance, we have 8 different activities you can fill your weekend with.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Looking for something to do this weekend in our out of the house? We have you covered! Take a walk, read a book or do some art. Here are 8 things to do in the Portland metro this weekend:

1. Visit Pittock Mansion

Thursday - Monday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Pittock Mansion has reopened after closing to the public due to the pandemic. If you’re looking for a fun history lesson on Portland and how it went from a pioneer town to the bustling city it is today, you can purchase tickets for specific time slots to visit the mansion. Face masks must be worn throughout the visit, according to its website and there are safety measures in place including open windows, air purifiers and one-way paths.



The mansion is fun and educational, but you really won’t want to miss the view behind Pittock Mansion. It’s a gorgeous view of the city that can’t be beat.

Historic Pittock Mansion in NW Portland is ready to welcome back visitors. Limited tickets available online. The mansion was closed for several months, but felt like it was offline since 1914 when the home was built. @KGWNews #PittockMansion #HistoricHomes pic.twitter.com/Y4hP1AH7B3 — Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) February 25, 2021

2. Visit the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum

Sunday - Thursday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville is reopening on Friday, February 26. Due to space inside the museum, only 48 guests will be allowed in at one time. There are social distance markings on the floor, as well as sanitizing stations and, of course, masks are required for entry. Temperatures will also be taken at the doors of the museum to ensure the safety of staff and other patrons.

This is perfect if you’re looking to take in a little history. You can see exhibits like the Spruce Goose (yes, you heard that right), which is a flying boat made of wood, and also cool planes from Vietnam and WWII eras, and more.

3. Visit the Hallie Ford Museum of Art at Willamette University

Tuesday - Saturday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Looking for a little less history and a little more fine art? Well, the Hallie Ford Museum of Art at Willamette University will be opening its doors again to patrons on Friday, February 26. It is opening with three new exhibits including “Forgotten Stories,” which displays works of government-funded art that were made in the Great Depression through the New Deal. This exhibit is only open until March 27.

However, there are virtual options for those who do not feel comfortable visiting in person.

For more information on the new exhibits and to purchase tickets, visit the museum’s website here.

4. Browse at Powell’s

Everyday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Powell’s Books will expand operations at its Burnside location beginning on Friday, February 26. Right now, it has only been offering shopping on the first floor, will be opening up the Purple and Red rooms on the second level. However, the bathrooms in the Purple room will remain closed to the public as will the Pearl room and on the third floor.

Free store pickup will continue to be available at all Powell's locations if you’re just looking to snag a book for a good pandemic read. But, visiting the bookstore could bring a little normalcy (with a mask and social distancing, of course). If you have self-control at bookstores (unlike this author) then it could be a free fun activity to get you out of the house.



For more information go to https://www.powells.com/locations

5. Preschool sensory storytime

Feb. 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Woodstock Library, 6008 SE 49th Avenue

If there is a kiddo in your life who needs a little extra outside-the-house stimulation this might be for you. This storytime is especially welcoming for children on the spectrum and families who are looking for a smaller storytime for their kiddos.

Events like this happen at various libraries during the week but on Saturday, February 27 it will be happening at 9:30 a.m. at the Woodstock Library, located at 6008 SE 49th Avenue. It is available for kiddos ages 3-6 and their caregivers.

For more information, you can check out Autism Society Oregon’s website.

6. A walk in the woods with NAMI

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting a wildlife hike/walk at the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge. This is a great way to support community mental health and be able to socialize in a safe and socially distant way. The hike is said to be at a “conversational” for two miles with one small hill. Pets are allowed but they must be on leashes.



Registration is required and you can email events@namimultnomah.org or call 503-577-9386 for more information.

7. Get your DIY on with a candle making workshop

Live Laugh Art

Feb. 27 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

If you’re looking for a more hands-on craft you can take home with you, Live Laugh Art is hosting a candle-making workshop on Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. You will be able to make two candles and it's suggested you come in clothes you don’t mind getting wax on.

8. Art as play!

Virtual

Feb. 27 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.