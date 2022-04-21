Skip Navigation
PHOTOS: President Biden visits Portland to promote infrastructure funding
1/35
AP
President Joe Biden arrives at Portland Air National Guard Base, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
2/35
AP
President Joe Biden smiles as he walks down the stairs from Air Force One as he arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Thursday, April 21, 2022.
3/35
AP
President Joe Biden gestures as he walks down the stairs from Air Force One as he arrives at Portland Air National Guard Base, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
4/35
AP
President Joe Biden arrives at Portland Air National Guard Base, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
5/35
AP
President Joe Biden greets Oregon Gov. Kate Brown as he arrives at Portland Air National Guard Base, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
6/35
AP
President Joe Biden talks with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown as he arrives at Portland Air National Guard Base, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
7/35
AP
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown walks away after greeting President Joe Biden as he arrives at Portland Air National Guard Base, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
8/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
9/35
AP
President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
10/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
11/35
AP
President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
12/35
AP
President Joe Biden poses for a photo after he toured a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
13/35
AP
President Joe Biden poses for a photo after he toured a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
14/35
AP
President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
15/35
AP
President Joe Biden listens as he tours a construction area at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
16/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
17/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
18/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
19/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
20/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
21/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
22/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
23/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
24/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
25/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
26/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
27/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
28/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the infrastructure law at Portland International Airport, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
29/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda at the Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Thursday, April 21, 2022.
30/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda at the Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Thursday, April 21, 2022.
31/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda at the Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Thursday, April 21, 2022.
32/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda at the Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Thursday, April 21, 2022.
33/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda at the Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Thursday, April 21, 2022.
34/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda at the Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Thursday, April 21, 2022.
35/35
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda at the Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Thursday, April 21, 2022.
1
/
35
×
AP
President Joe Biden arrives at Portland Air National Guard Base, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
More
