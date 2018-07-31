PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire season has arrived in the Pacific Northwest and the rest of the West Coast. Here's where you can find up-to-date fire information about the fires near you:
Oregon fire information
- Current information can be found by visiting inciweb.org and clicking the fire icon
- Oregon smoke conditions: visit oregonsmoke.blogspot.com
- Central Oregon Fire Info www.centraloregonfire.org
Additional resources
- Oregon Department of Forestry on Twitter and Facebook
- What is a prescribed fire? www.centraloregonfire.org/what-is-prescribed-fire
Oregon evacuation notices
In Oregon, law enforcement will issue three different evacuation levels depending the risk posed to nearby communities.
- Level 1 (Be Ready): Residents are asked to be aware that there is danger near their area and to monitor social media and news for additional information.
- Level 2 (Be Set): Residents should be ready to leave at a moment's notice. They can choose to leave voluntarily or if they choose to stay, they must be ready to leave at a moment's notice.
- Level 3 (Go): Residents must immediately leave the area. This may be the final notice they receive.
Washington state fire information
- Current information can be found by visiting inciweb.org and clicking the fire icon
- Information on wildfires including fire map information can be found at www.dnr.wa.gov/Wildfires
- For updates, like or follow Washington State Department of Natural Resources on Twitter or Facebook
California fire information
- CALFIRE lists all fires in the incident section by most recent and by name at www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents
- Additional information can be found on Twitter and Facebook
California evacuation notices
Similar to Oregon's evacuation level notices, California has their own:
- Be Ready: Create and maintain defensible space and harden your home against flying embers.
- Get Set: Prepare your family and home ahead of time for the possibility of having to evacuate.
- Be Ready to GO!: Take the evacuation steps necessary to give your family and home the best chance of surviving a wildfire.
