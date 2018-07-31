PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire season has arrived in the Pacific Northwest and the rest of the West Coast. Here's where you can find up-to-date fire information about the fires near you:

Oregon fire information

Additional resources

Oregon evacuation notices

In Oregon, law enforcement will issue three different evacuation levels depending the risk posed to nearby communities.

  • Level 1 (Be Ready): Residents are asked to be aware that there is danger near their area and to monitor social media and news for additional information.
  • Level 2 (Be Set): Residents should be ready to leave at a moment's notice. They can choose to leave voluntarily or if they choose to stay, they must be ready to leave at a moment's notice.
  • Level 3 (Go): Residents must immediately leave the area. This may be the final notice they receive.

Washington state fire information

  • Current information can be found by visiting inciweb.org and clicking the fire icon
  • Information on wildfires including fire map information can be found at www.dnr.wa.gov/Wildfires
  • For updates, like or follow Washington State Department of Natural Resources on Twitter or Facebook

California fire information

California evacuation notices

Similar to Oregon's evacuation level notices, California has their own:

  • Be Ready: Create and maintain defensible space and harden your home against flying embers.
  • Get Set: Prepare your family and home ahead of time for the possibility of having to evacuate.
  • Be Ready to GO!: Take the evacuation steps necessary to give your family and home the best chance of surviving a wildfire.

