PORTLAND, Ore. – Thunderstorm warnings were issued in some areas just west of the Cascades Wednesday afternoon as a storm threatens to drift over to the Portland metro area.

While the storm has stayed over or near the Cascades throughout the afternoon, KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness says that could change in the evening.

“Storms are just now firing in the Cascades, and it’s still possible some of those drift into the valley, even into the Portland-Vancouver metro area during the evening commute,” he said.

KGW’s radar shows rain with a chance of thunderstorms falling on the Portland area at around 8 p.m.

A thunderstorm warning was issued in eastern Marion County that expired at 3:45 p.m. Several warnings were issued in areas of Clackamas County, with the latest set to expire at 5 p.m.

“Any storms that do pop will be capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning, hail and brief heavy rain,” McGinness said.

