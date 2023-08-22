Magnitude 4.0 earthquake recorded off the Oregon coast

The earthquake was recorded about 117 miles southwest of Coos Bay, off the Southern Oregon coast.

COOS BAY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.0 earthquake Tuesday morning off the southern Oregon coast, about 117 miles southwest of Coos Bay. The earthquake happened around 11:26 a.m. It had a recorded depth of about 8.6 miles.

On the USGS web page for the quake, nobody had reported feeling the quake as of about 1 p.m. Tuesday. There were no reported injuries.

Earthquakes in the Pacific Ocean off the Oregon coast are very common. Since July 14, there have been 15 recorded earthquakes within a 155-mile radius of Tuesday's earthquake.

Tuesday's quake registered as the third strongest during that time frame, behind a magnitude 4.6 earthquake on July 14 and a magnitude 4.4 earthquake on July 29. Both of those earthquakes were located about 143 miles west of Bandon.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here