A major rockslide continued to keep Oregon Highway 22 closed at Detroit on Saturday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The rockslide fell across the roadway Friday night and is blocking access from Salem to Central Oregon towns such as Sisters and Bend as well as recreation spots like Hoodoo Ski Area.

The rockslide occurred just west of Detroit between between Breitenbush Bridge and Breitenbush Road at milepost 50. Crews are in the process of removing about 300 yards of slide material from the roadway, officials said.

Rockslide closes Highway 22 near Detroit

ODOT

There is no timeline for reopening the highway. Travelers are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes. Traffic is closed in both directions.

"They're out there right now cleaning it up, going as fast as they can, but it can be a slow process with so much material," ODOT spokeswoman Angela Beers Seydel said Saturday morning. "We want to get it open — this is a big day for travel on that road — but we have to make sure we can do it safely."

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

A geologist is currently onsite and doing an assessment, but pictures show a lot of material has come down.

"His assessment gives the parameters of what will need to be done to stabilize the slope and open the road," Beers Seydel said.

Alternative routes that lead from the Willamette Valley to the Sisters, Bend and Hoodoo Ski Area area include primarily U.S. Highway 20 out of Albany and Sweet Home and Highway 126 from Eugene. Central Oregon can also be accessed via Highway 58 from Eugene.

Beers Seydel stressed that people should only take the established routes listed above and should not attempt to take alternate routes — such as Breitenbush Road 46 — which are covered in snow and not maintained for the winter.

There are no detours around the closure. See TripCheck.com for the latest updates.

The initial rockslide took place around 5 p.m. on Friday. Crews were able to clean it up fairly quickly, but then a second larger rockslide came down later in the evening, Beers Seydel said.

"Just as they'd finished cleaning up the first one, a second round of rocks started coming down," she said. "About 200 feet of rock screen came down as well."

Jeremy Mitchell was just returning from a search and rescue mission with Marion County when the rockslide came down. He said a few vehicles got stuck on the wrong side of the slide and had to drive home via U.S. 20.

"What made the scene dramatic was that it was dark, heavy rain, and cars are coming into Detroit across the bridge still doing 55 mph," Mitchell said. "I got out of my truck briefly to try and slow cars down so they didn't plow into the slide but quickly gave up because it was too dangerous to be on the roadway trying to slow them down.

"It was interesting to see the chain link fence and fence anchors all mixed in with the rock slide; they're designed to catch falling rocks but obviously not the whole hillside slipping down."