All lanes of SB I-5 reopen after truck fire snarled traffic in Seattle for hours

After fire crews extinguished the fire, the road deck was cleaned and inspected before the freeway completely reopened.

SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound I-5 near Mercer Street in Seattle are back open after a truck fire resulted in a lengthy closure that caused major traffic backups Thursday afternoon.

All lanes of southbound were I-5, closed around 1 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The left two lanes reopened by 6:30 p.m. A third reopened just before 7 p.m. All lanes were back open by 7:30 p.m.

The express lanes were closed until around 3:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to expect "long" delays in the southbound lanes north of Mercer Street.

According to preliminary information from Seattle Fire, the fire originated from the undercarriage of the truck due to a mechanical failure. That fire may have spread to the flat bed and tanks.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews used foam to extinguish the fire. However, their work was delayed due to limited access to hydrants. Seattle Fire requested water trucks from the Seattle Department of Transportation and a foam truck from Boeing to assist with their operations.

Seattle Fire tweeted the fire was extinguished just before 4:30 p.m.

One of the tanks shot off the freeway, falling into a construction site below. That fire is also under control, according to Seattle Fire.

The incident caused traffic to back up for miles.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said vehicles stuck in the backup were breaking down due to the heat. Some were running out of gas.

Tom Pearce with WSDOT said crews will need to inspect the freeway and a nearby sign before they can reopen it to traffic. However, that inspection can't happen until Seattle Fire clears the scene.

The City of Seattle told people living near I-5 and Lakeview Boulevard East to close windows and doors to avoid smoke exposure from the fire. That warning was lifted before 4 p.m.

