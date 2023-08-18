Police officer, 3 others hospitalized after crash in Gresham

Three people inside the sedan and the police officer were taken to hospitals with "trauma injuries," Gresham police said.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Four people, including a police officer, were taken to the hospital following a crash in Gresham early Friday morning, the Gresham Police Department said.

Around 3:44 a.m., Gresham police officers responded to a crash involving a sedan and a police vehicle at the intersection of Northwest Eastman Parkway and Northwest Burnside Road. Three people inside the sedan and the police officer were taken to hospitals with "trauma injuries," Gresham police said.



Gresham police closed the intersection of Northwest Eastman Parkway and Northwest Burnside Road and said it was expected to reopen around 7:30 a.m. By 7:50 a.m., a KGW reporter at the scene said vehicles were being towed away and police officers appeared to start reopening the intersection.

No further information about what led up to the crash has been released.

The East Metro Vehicular Crimes Team and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.

