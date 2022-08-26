Director of Washington car dealership industry raises concerns over electric vehicle plans

Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Wednesday that the state will ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars starting in 2030.

SEATTLE — California announced earlier this week it plans to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars starting in 2035. Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted Washington will follow suit, with a goal for all new car sales to be zero emissions by 2030.

California's plans would require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen. No new gas-powered vehicles could be sold after 2035. The policy was approved Thursday by regulators. The policy still needs federal approval, though it is likely to happen under President Joe Biden's administration.

Transportation makes up nearly half of Washington’s greenhouse gas emissions.

"This is a critical milestone in our climate fight," Inslee tweeted.

Washington set in law a goal for all new car sales to be zero emissions by 2030 and we're ready to adopt California's regs by end of this year.

The state of Washington and King County have made a push to install more electric charging stations in anticipation of its electric goals. But some folks within the car dealership industry are pushing back on going fully electric.

Brian Dansel, the executive director of Washington State's Independent Auto Dealers Association said his biggest concern about the ban on selling new gas-powered vehicles is how the state will maintain the road system, saying it's currently maintained by fuel taxes. He also believes the ban is going to be detrimental and will limit the marketplace resulting in a negative effect on consumers who will have to pay more to go electric.

"Just another assault on independent auto dealers. I mean every time we turn around it seems as if there's some new rule or law that's mandating what actions our guys take," said Dansel.

Officials with the Washington Department of Ecology are confident electric cars won't be out of reach when it comes to affordability. They expect as supply goes up; the cost will come down.